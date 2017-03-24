Twitterati loses calm after CBFC ‘mutes’ Hanuman Chalisa in Phillauri for ‘absurd reason’

Anushka Sharma’s latest Phillauri, a movie about a friendly ghost, has become the latest victim of the CBFC’s absurd whims. (Source: File Photo) Anushka Sharma’s latest Phillauri, a movie about a friendly ghost, has become the latest victim of the CBFC’s absurd whims. (Source: File Photo)

It was only recently that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) banned the theatrical release of ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ in India. The reason given by the Board headed by Pahlaj Nihalani was that the internationally acclaimed film was “lady oriented”. No doubts, the board came under much flak and criticism for doing so. Now, reportedly, Anushka Sharma’s latest Phillauri, a movie about a friendly ghost, has become the latest victim of the CBFC’s absurd whims. And twitterati has evidently not taken well to the apparent decision.

The movie contains a scene which shows the lead actor Suraj Sharma encountering the ghost and in a fit of panic starts chanting the Hanuman Chalisa. According to a report by The Quint, the CBFC apparently thought the sequence was bizarre because ghosts are supposed to become non-existent or ‘eradicated’ instead of pacified following the Hanuman Chalisa’s recital. This has apparently led the board to mute the chant in the movie. Twitter users, who seem to have had enough of the absurd explanations that the Censor Board has been giving, did not waste time or mince words as soon as the speculations became rife.

Convinced Pahlaj Nihalani is writing new movie (all male cast) in which Hanuman chalisa reciting hero drives away kissing gay ghost couples — Shruti Ambast (@ShrutiAmbast) March 24, 2017

Pahlaj Nihalani got a Hanuman Chalisa scene deleted from #Phillauri because it hurt religious sentiments. Full story of what transpired: pic.twitter.com/tmVXqt9cVd — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) March 24, 2017

If Pahlaj Nihalani joins twitter, he will see 0 tweets on his timeline. Coz he’d mute everybody. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 24, 2017

Obviously Pahlaj Nihalani is familiar with ghosts since his intelligence died a long time ago. — Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) March 24, 2017

CBFC Asks to Delete Hanuman Chalisa From Anushka’s ‘Phillauri’. CBFC found it objectionable that Ghost wasn’t eradicated after the recital — Joy (@Joydas) March 23, 2017

Anyone who thinks I was joking about CBFC pic.twitter.com/RtWzlfdeuh — Joy (@Joydas) March 24, 2017

@Joydas where was Pahlaj Nihalani when a women called for Bhagwan to rescue her and still get raped? Incompetent god, is it? — Paresh (@hi_paresh) March 24, 2017

.@Joydas it is ridiculous, shameful what sort of Hindu culture this CBFC is projecting — Social Just Republic (@Mohitmsood) March 23, 2017

Phillauri’s ghost would have run away scared as shit if she was shown a photo of Pahlaj Nihalani. http://t.co/94P9f6iEe9 — Ayush Kaushik (@AKAyushKaushik) March 24, 2017

Hanuman chalisa padh k agar Pahlaj Nihalani gaayab hota hai toh I will believe censor board did right by deleting H.chalisa from #Phillauri — crime master gogo (@vipul2777) March 24, 2017

According to The Quint, a source from the CBFC has claimed how the sequence has “amounted to hurting of religious sentiments”. “The CBFC has asked for the Hanuman Chalisa to be removed from the soundtrack. All the audience will hear now is Suraj Sharma’s long droning chant which would be inaudible,” The Quint reported the source as saying.

