Twitterati loses calm after CBFC ‘mutes’ Hanuman Chalisa in Phillauri for ‘absurd reason’

The movie contains a scene which shows the lead actor Suraj Sharma encountering the ghost and in a fit of panic starts chanting the Hanuman Chalisa.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 24, 2017 4:08 pm
Anushka Sharma's latest Phillauri, a movie about a friendly ghost, has become the latest victim of the CBFC's absurd whims.

It was only recently that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) banned the theatrical release of ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ in India. The reason given by the Board headed by Pahlaj Nihalani was that the internationally acclaimed film was “lady oriented”. No doubts, the board came under much flak and criticism for doing so. Now, reportedly, Anushka Sharma’s latest Phillauri, a movie about a friendly ghost, has become the latest victim of the CBFC’s absurd whims. And twitterati has evidently not taken well to the apparent decision.

The movie contains a scene which shows the lead actor Suraj Sharma encountering the ghost and in a fit of panic starts chanting the Hanuman Chalisa. According to a report by The Quint, the CBFC apparently thought the sequence was bizarre because ghosts are supposed to become non-existent or ‘eradicated’ instead of pacified following the Hanuman Chalisa’s recital. This has apparently led the board to mute the chant in the movie. Twitter users, who seem to have had enough of the absurd explanations that the Censor Board has been giving, did not waste time or mince words as soon as the speculations became rife.

Sample some of the reactions here.

According to The Quint, a source from the CBFC has claimed how the sequence has “amounted to hurting of religious sentiments”.  “The CBFC has asked for the Hanuman Chalisa to be removed from the soundtrack. All the audience will hear now is Suraj Sharma’s long droning chant which would be inaudible,” The Quint reported the source as saying.

