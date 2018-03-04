  • Associate Sponsor
Pharrell Williams played his first Holi in India but Twitterati cannot get over how”miserable” he looked

Pharrell Williams visited India recently and also celebrated his first Holi with celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Anusha Dandekar, Mini Mathur and others. The singer had colours all over him but people on the Internet cannot over the rather grim expression he had on his face.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Updated: March 4, 2018 12:06 pm
pharrell williams, pharrell williams in india, pharrell williams playing holi, pharrell williams and ranveer singh, ranveer singh pharrell williams holi jokes, pharrell williams memes and jokes in india, indian express, indian express news Pharrell Williams clearly did not look happy playing Holi. (Source: doepikapdukone/Twitter)
Holi might be over but pictures of people bathed in colours are still all over the social media. And much like other times, the stars celebrated the festival in style. While many of them shared pictures of the same, one cannot ignore Pharrell Williams in it. The famous American singer-songwriter visited India recently and also celebrated his first Holi with celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Anusha Dandekar, Mini Mathur and others. The singer had colours all over him but people on the Internet cannot get over the rather grim expression he had on his face. The Happy singer posed for several pictures but there was no happiness on his face and people on social media cannot over this irony.

While one wrote, “For someone who wrote the happy song, Pharrell looks pretty devastated in all the holi pictures” another asked, “What did Bollywood do to him?”. Another, while sharing the pictures wrote, If regret had a face. Someone please rescue him!” There were also some who, referring to past incidents when Ed Sheeran did not look quite pleased posing with Bollywood actors, wrote, “First it was Ed Sheeran. Now Pharell. What exactly do our celebrity Indian hosts do with these international stars? Must take a lot of effort to make the man who sang ‘Happy’ to be so sad”. And, as always is the case, several memes and jokes have also been made of the pictures.

Here are some of the reactions.

Pharrell was in India to launch his new clothing line that is inspired by the festival of colours, Holi.

