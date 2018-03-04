Pharrell Williams played his first Holi in India but Twitterati cannot get over how”miserable” he looked

Pharrell Williams clearly did not look happy playing Holi. (Source: doepikapdukone/Twitter) Pharrell Williams clearly did not look happy playing Holi. (Source: doepikapdukone/Twitter)

Holi might be over but pictures of people bathed in colours are still all over the social media. And much like other times, the stars celebrated the festival in style. While many of them shared pictures of the same, one cannot ignore Pharrell Williams in it. The famous American singer-songwriter visited India recently and also celebrated his first Holi with celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Anusha Dandekar, Mini Mathur and others. The singer had colours all over him but people on the Internet cannot get over the rather grim expression he had on his face. The Happy singer posed for several pictures but there was no happiness on his face and people on social media cannot over this irony.

While one wrote, “For someone who wrote the happy song, Pharrell looks pretty devastated in all the holi pictures” another asked, “What did Bollywood do to him?”. Another, while sharing the pictures wrote, If regret had a face. Someone please rescue him!” There were also some who, referring to past incidents when Ed Sheeran did not look quite pleased posing with Bollywood actors, wrote, “First it was Ed Sheeran. Now Pharell. What exactly do our celebrity Indian hosts do with these international stars? Must take a lot of effort to make the man who sang ‘Happy’ to be so sad”. And, as always is the case, several memes and jokes have also been made of the pictures.

Here are some of the reactions.

For someone who wrote the happy song, Pharell looks pretty devasted in all the holi pictures. — Jasmin (@jazzmatazz23) March 2, 2018

Man Pharrell looks devastated AF. What did Bollywood do to him 😨 pic.twitter.com/icNpSbQMdq — Od (@odshek) March 2, 2018

I cant handle this…. I hv not laughed so bad in a long long time. 😂😂😂😂😂😂

Pharrell’s holi in two pics..LMAO 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XsqoOfMNUd — Sha (@shampac) March 2, 2018

Damn , Bollywood celebs are toxic for Foreign artists , first Ed sheeran and now Pharell . — Rohan (@Rohanparihar2) March 2, 2018

If regret had a face.

Someone please rescue him! #PharellWilliams pic.twitter.com/zFhiZR4JxI — Nupur Desai (@Nupurddesai) March 2, 2018

Their expressions suits the epic Heart vs Brain battle.#pharellwilliams pic.twitter.com/PZ1QYad02g — Rewa Singh (@BrushUrTeeth_03) March 2, 2018

First it was Ed Sheeran. Now Pharell. What exactly do our celebrity Indian hosts do with these international stars? Must take a lot of effort to make the man who sang ‘Happy’ to be so sad. #pharellwilliams pic.twitter.com/XT0j8K94jJ — sanjay sarma (@nick_sarma) March 3, 2018

The facial expressions of #pharellwilliams in India were as if he was at someone’s funeral and not at #Holi celebrations — R (@rdd_127) March 3, 2018

I haven’t seen someone look this miserable while playing Holi in my whole life 😂 please return him home asap pic.twitter.com/roWCy184vJ — Doe (@doepikapadukone) March 2, 2018

Pharrell was in India to launch his new clothing line that is inspired by the festival of colours, Holi.

