One paisa cut on petrol prices; Netizens say that’s salt on wounds, not relief

India woke up to the news of a petrol price cut on Wednesday. But the joy was short-lived as it turned out that the actual reduction in price was just 1 paisa and the 60 paise cut was just an error on the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) website. In a statement, IOCL said, “The reduction was supposed to be 1 paisa but due to a clerical error the price prevalent on May 25 was communicated as today’s price.” The current price of petrol is at Rs 78.42/litre in Delhi and Rs 86.23/litre in Mumbai while diesel stood at Rs 69.30/litre in Delhi and Rs 73.78/litre in Mumbai.
Netizens took to social media to react to this ‘cut in petrol prices’. “Arre! We must fill up petrol today – price reduced by a WHOPPING ONE PAISA per LITRE in Delhi! Hurry!”, tweeted a user. “Under pressure govt cut Petrol & Diesel price One paisa per litre. Wow !!! big achievement to Government”, said another.
Here are some of the reactions.
yaaay – i saved 29 paise on a full tank. What all do i do with that savings … any suggestions http://t.co/27jp335ATA
— Harini Calamur (@calamur) May 30, 2018
I am going to invest this in mutual funds now http://t.co/SkYnFgL5Xb
— Saurabh Sharma (@100rabhsaccount) May 30, 2018
Isn’t it a joke on common people? http://t.co/KPJbyIQhOh
— Prabodh Kant (@prabodh_kant) May 30, 2018
SALE !! SALE !! SALE !!
Discount on Petrol of 1 Paisa http://t.co/sRM82diemQ
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 30, 2018
When @IndianOilcl , slashes prices of petrol and diesel by 1 paisa.
Petrol now at Rs 86.23/litre & diesel selling for Rs 73.78/litre in Mumbai #PetrolPrice #Petrolled pic.twitter.com/wgw13iZybe
— Ruchita Maheshwari (@Ruchi_Mahi) May 30, 2018
Yaar please don’t spoil us na with your largesse. http://t.co/cX2YUvquAm
— Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) May 30, 2018
1. When you realise petrol prices have dropped
2. By 1 PAISA pic.twitter.com/iIs6KORRcO
— Appurv Gupta-GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) May 30, 2018
Brace yourself. Oil makers like @IndianOilcl MADE A MISTAKE revision in petrol/diesel prices is NOT 60/56 paisa. ItS ONE PAISA. Damn. Thats salt on wounds not relief. New and old prices in one day. @dpradhanbjp watching ??? pic.twitter.com/SxVbs1W7va
— rahul shrivastava (@Rahulshrivstv) May 30, 2018
Petrol price cut by 1(one) paisa! What a relief!
— G K Pillai (@GKPillai10) May 30, 2018
Arre! We must fill up petrol today – price reduced by a WHOPPING ONE PAISA per LITRE in Delhi ! Hurry ! http://t.co/s4UKP2y5oS via @ndtv
— Manmohan Bahadur (@BahadurManmohan) May 30, 2018
After the marvellous one paise cut in petrol prices, the 56 inch chest has shown it’s metal……
all my thoughts are rushing towards what all I can buy, house, car, chopper, etc etc from this”ek Paisa”.#ekpaisekekimattumkyajano
— Deepika Sihag (@Deepika_Sihag) May 30, 2018
Under pressure govt cut Petrol & Diesel price One paisa per litre . Wow !!! big achievement to Govt. pic.twitter.com/wM8cHnxivy
— G Patankar (@PatankarG) May 30, 2018
As a gesture of goodwill & as proof that the Modi govt is not oblivious to the hardships of the common man due to high fuel prices, prices for both, Petrol & Diesel, have been reduced by ONE WHOLE PAISA each.
Prices for 30/05/18
Petrol ₹84.06 | Diesel ₹72.98#DayaluSarkaar
— Sanjay Gupta (@sanjay0864) May 29, 2018
Rising Petrol price pic.twitter.com/1catcTjr6A
— Manoj Jha india. (@1977_jha) May 30, 2018
After 16 days what you get to know is…….
Possibility of Qualifying UPSC > Percentage Deduction in #PetrolPrice
— Keshav Kumar (@Keshav_Kumar__) May 30, 2018
What are planning to buy after saving one paisa? Let us know in the comments below.
