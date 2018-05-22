Petrol, diesel prices at an all-time high, Twitterati reveal hilarious ways to travel in India now

Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 22, 2018
The escalating petrol prices touched fresh record levels in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday, and Netizens are not happy with the hike. Some tried to deal with it by adding a dash of sarcasm and humour.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 22, 2018 6:00:45 pm
fuel price hike, petrol price hike, petrol price today, petrol diesel price hike, fuel hike, india news, indian express What are your thoughts about the recent price hike in petrol and diesel prices across the country? (Source: PTI)
The alarming rate of fuel price hike has left many Indians shocked as petrol and diesel rates crossed Rs 80 and Rs 70 respectively. The escalating petrol prices touched fresh record levels in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday (May 22), at Rs 76.87 and Rs 84.70 per litre respectively, up from Rs Rs 76.57 and Rs 84.40 on Monday. With this increment, petrol has touched an all-time-high, breaking the previous record of Rs 76.06 per litre in New Delhi on September 14, 2013 — almost five years back!

Across the four metropolitan cities, prices rose around 30 paise on Tuesday. Similarly, in Kolkata, the price was at a near-five-year high of Rs 79.53, up 29 paise from Monday. In Chennai, the fuel cost rose by 32 paise from Monday’s price of Rs 79.47 per litre.

The skyrocketing fuel prices have left many citizens fuming, and many took to social media to vent their anger as well as to find out why the prices have to be raised so often. While opposition parties have lambasted the Government for their policies, Netizens are growing impatient with the regular hike. Some tried to deal with the stress with a dash of sarcasm and humour.

Here’s how Tweeple reacted to the fresh increase in prices:

There have been demands from various quarters, including industry associations such as Ficci and Assocham, for a reduction in fuel excise duties and inclusion of automobile fuels under the purview of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

On Monday, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government is considering ways to keep the rising transport fuel prices in check.

[with inputs from IANS]

