Inspiring! This RJ and Mumbaikars helped to raise money for a visually impaired law student

Do the growing racial attacks, wars, killings make you feel like humanity and kindness are obsolete? Well, not when you read this heart-warming story. People in Mumbai recently came together to help a blind girl, who is striving to be a lawyer, fighting all odds. With the initiative by Radio City India’s RJ Sucharita Tyagi, scores of people pitched in to raise money to help the girl and the story is reaffirming faith in humanity.

This young law student, Nikita Shukla, happened to win a radio contest, and went to the radio station to collect her prize. While there, she requested to meet the RJ and that’s when Tyagi first met this fighter. Shukla’s parents wanted her to get married as soon as she completed high school. When she disagreed, her parents kicked her out of the house. Clueless and disheartened, she wanted to move to Mathura, however, her friends urged her to stay back and continue her education.

One such lucky contest winner was Nikita Shukla, a third year law student at GLC, currently living at a hostel in South Mumbai

With few donations and help from fellow college students and professor, though her path of education and lodging at a hostel was secured, it was not enough. “But money was not enough to afford the luxury of three meals a day. For 3 years, Nikita has been surviving on only dinner. 20 a month,” Tyagi wrote on Twitter.

Moved by her story, she felt she must do something to help the talented third-year law student at GLC. For weeks she spoke about her on her show Mumbai Masala and was surprised how people jumped in to help, without even asking for any proof. “Not ONE person asked for proof, not ONE person said ‘but what if she runs away with my money?’ No, people just opened their hearts and gave”.

Not ONE person asked for proof, not ONE person said “but what if she runs away with my money?”

The RJ said that enough money has been raised for her college education, hostel fee and she would not have to survive on just one meal per day.

From celebrities to politicians, everyone has applauded Tyagi for her efforts and also come forward to help the young girl.

As people continue to shower their love on the girl who has 80 per cent marks in her exams, a fundraiser has also been started.

