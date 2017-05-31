‘Peacock is national bird because its celibate’: Raj HC judge’s comment gets Twitterati chirping

Peacock is the national bird of India, but this Rajasthan HC judge’s explanation as to why it is, might just unsettle you a bit. (Source: File Photo) Peacock is the national bird of India, but this Rajasthan HC judge’s explanation as to why it is, might just unsettle you a bit. (Source: File Photo)

Mahesh Chandra Sharma, the Rajasthan High Court judge, who had earlier said that he wanted to see the cow declared as India’s national animal and had directed the state government to coordinate with the BJP-led Centre to make that happen, now had a fascinating explanation behind why peacock is the national bird.

Elucidating about the mating process of the birds, he told reporters, “Jo mor hai, yeh aajeevan bhramachari hai. Kabhi bhi morni ke saath sex nahi karta hai. Iske jo aasu aate hai, morni usse chubhkar garbhavati hoti hai, mor ya morni ko janm deti hai (The peacock is a lifelong celibate. It does not have sex with the peahen. The peahen gets impregnated with the tears of the peacock and then gives birth to a peacock or a peahen.) Sharma’s remark has since then stirred up a storm on social media, especially Twitter.

What does the peacock say to the peahen when he is not in the mood? “Pushpa, I hate tears” #RajasthanJudge #bramhacharipeacock — T S Sudhir (@Iamtssudhir) May 31, 2017

http://t.co/dLgTsyjZGI “The peahen gets pregnant drinking the tears of the peacock” This makes me weep. I hope I don’t get pregnant. — Ruth Saldanha (@RuthSaldanha) May 31, 2017

@RatanSharda55 ha ha i could not control my laughter after reading his theory on paehen http://t.co/gtVPPtpbuw — adil nomani (@adilnomani) May 31, 2017

Just the tears! Never knew Peacock had such a messed up life. No doubt some of us are frustrated, when so is our National Bird! http://t.co/9wXoDYXvvE — Dheeraj Tiwari (@dheerajtiwariET) May 31, 2017

Adango . So peacock is a bramhachari and hence national bird !! ???????? http://t.co/wLToBPLL4n — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) May 31, 2017

Raj judge who wants cow as national animal, says on peacock sex

http://t.co/z4fGm5CGLj via @IndianExpress Hey Bhagvan, Kya zamana aagaya! — Balakrishnan G Nair (@BalakrishnanGN) May 31, 2017

Peacock are pious and made national bird because it doesn’t have sex? Is that a criteria at all? Warped mind really. http://t.co/oor8rGbiaH — CKJ (@CkjMumbai) May 31, 2017

Kon sa Maal fookte ho bhai? — ???? / Babu (@BabuSaheb90) May 31, 2017

Whats the procedure for becoming an Indian judge of laws. The world is watching the new India. — pulum (@PulumputruPulum) May 31, 2017

i learnt two things today. One, is a new word #Covfefe . second, that peahen gets pregnant drinking tears of d #peacock. Feeling enriched. — Prince Thomas (@pmt_sojourner) May 31, 2017

If asexual reproduction is the criterion, amoeba should be our national animal. #peacock — Bheja Doc (@mosarannna) May 31, 2017

When you hear about #peacock ‘cry’ story and then wonder if you are a virgin or not.pic.twitter.com/OPBGg3Jmg8 — ツツ Rinda_Ho ツツ (@Yunii_que) May 31, 2017

What do u call a virgin man who doesnt even masturbate? Pee-cock. #peacock — sourgirl (@somewoman1984) May 31, 2017

“‘The peahen gets pregnant drinking the tears of the peacock.’ This makes me weep. I hope I don’t get pregnant, “Just the tears! Never knew Peacock had such a messed up life. No doubt some of us are frustrated, when so is our National Bird!”, etc. are some of the reactions the lawyer’s explanation has generated on Twitter.

Sharma, who was reportedly retiring made these statements as he explained why the cow should be declared the ‘national animal’. “Is this even a criteria?” asked another Twitter user, clearly perplexed by Sharma’s understanding (or lack of).

