‘Peacock is national bird because its celibate’: Raj HC judge’s comment gets Twitterati chirping

The Rajasthan HC judge's explanation has since then stirred up a buzz on social media, especially Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 31, 2017 7:54 pm
peacock, peacock national bird, rajasthan high court judge peacock national bird, rajasthan high court judge peacock doesn't have sex, peacock tears makes peahen pregnant rajasthan high court judge, indian express, indian express news trending Peacock is the national bird of India, but this Rajasthan HC judge’s explanation as to why it is, might just unsettle you a bit. (Source: File Photo)

Mahesh Chandra Sharma, the Rajasthan High Court judge, who had earlier said that he wanted to see the cow declared as India’s national animal and had directed the state government to coordinate with the BJP-led Centre to make that happen, now had a fascinating explanation behind why peacock is the national bird.

Elucidating about the mating process of the birds, he told reporters, “Jo mor hai, yeh aajeevan bhramachari hai. Kabhi bhi morni ke saath sex nahi karta hai. Iske jo aasu aate hai, morni usse chubhkar garbhavati hoti hai, mor ya morni ko janm deti hai (The peacock is a lifelong celibate. It does not have sex with the peahen. The peahen gets impregnated with the tears of the peacock and then gives birth to a peacock or a peahen.) Sharma’s remark has since then stirred up a storm on social media, especially Twitter.

Watch the video here to know what Sharma said.

Here are some of the reactions his statement garnered on Twitter.

 

“‘The peahen gets pregnant drinking the tears of the peacock.’ This makes me weep. I hope I don’t get pregnant, “Just the tears! Never knew Peacock had such a messed up life. No doubt some of us are frustrated, when so is our National Bird!”, etc. are some of the reactions the lawyer’s explanation has generated on Twitter.

Sharma, who was reportedly retiring made these statements as he explained why the cow should be declared the ‘national animal’. “Is this even a criteria?” asked another Twitter user, clearly perplexed by Sharma’s understanding (or lack of).

