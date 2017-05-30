Schoolmate’s Facebook post slamming Parineeti Chopra for lying generates strong reactions on social media

The post by Parineeti Chopra’s classmate has garnered a lot of support on social media. The post by Parineeti Chopra’s classmate has garnered a lot of support on social media.

Parineeti Chopra’s in hot waters yet again, and this time it’s someone who’s claiming to be her schoolmate who has taken to social media to haul up the actress for having supposedly lied during an interaction with self-defence graduates and the press. The Meri Pyaari Bindu actress who was earlier lambasted on social media for body shaming a friend, is now at the receiving end of censure after Kkanoo Gupta, whose Facebook profile says he’s a cluster manager for an automobile firm, posted a video of Chopra recounting her growing up years at Ambala, where she had to go to her school in a bicycle as she did not come from a privileged background. Her revelation, which was intended to motivate women to take charge of their lives and learn self-defence, ended up serving a different purpose altogether.

The video was shot on the graduation day at a self-defence academy for women in Mumbai earlier in May, where actor Akshay Kumar was also present.

In the Facebook post, Gupta claims to be the actress’ schoolmate at Convent of Jesus and Mary (CJM) in Ambala, and slammed Chopra for being a hypocrite, saying that she was “lying through the teeth in front of camera.”

This is what he wrote, “Parineeti Chopra Shame…….. coming from a privileged background and lying through the teeth in front of camera. I guess this is what being a celebrity means. Create a fabricated sob story of no money no car etc etc. Coming from the same school I probably also remember the car her father used to have. And going to school on a cycle was a trend those days and also a privilege not every one had. My friends from CJM would probably understand the lies a bit better. SIC.”

This is his post.

Receiving backlash for the post that is going viral, Chopra posted an official statement on Facebook to clear the air.

“As long as I was in school in Ambala my brothers and I did not have access to a car and driver to take us to school, so they took the bus and I cycled. My dad followed close behind me to ensure I reached school safely. My dad did have a car that he used for his office work but we kids did not use it for school travel. As a child I hated going on a cycle! But today I understand that he was doing it to make me independent and keep me safe.

I know I said this even that day but somehow it’s been misconstrued, about something very irrelevant about me having a car or not!!” the actress wrote.

indianexpress.com has reached out to Gupta and Chopra for further comment.

This is the video shared by Gupta, in which Chopra talks about how women are teased and harassed on the streets, saying that she too faced such behaviour growing up in Ambala. She said that she had to go her school in a cycle, since her family could not afford a car, and how she was teased by boys on her way, and how those experiences have made her a stronger person. It is this comment that has now become controversial.

Gupta’s post not only garnered attention but also support from others, many of who agreed to his story.

Some claimed that the actress was famous even way back in school owing to her association with Priyanka Chopra.

While another, who claims to be the actress’ neighbour in Ambala, maintains that contrary to what she said, Chopra would come to school in a car.

One said that Chopra’s anecdotes were partially true, despite seemingly agreeing with Gupta.



There were also few who queried how Gupta could claim to study in CJM, which is an all-girls school.

But someone was quick to point out that the school was a co-ed earlier.

There were also those who claimed going to school in a cycle in those days was a fad, and had nothing to do with the financial position of the family.

Another took a dig at Chopra’s supposed lie.

Though some tried to take the actress’ side, and thought her words were inspiring enough, irrespective of whether it is the truth or a lie.

Some clearly decided to have none of it.

