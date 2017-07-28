‘Wish you were our Prime Minister’: Pakistani woman tweets to Sushma Swaraj after she grants medical visa

Moved by her prompt response, Asif tweeted, “Lots and Lots of Love and respect from here. Wish you were our prime minister. this country would have changed.” (Source: PTI) Moved by her prompt response, Asif tweeted, “Lots and Lots of Love and respect from here. Wish you were our prime minister. this country would have changed.” (Source: PTI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has been lauded continuously for helping people in distress, and that certainly does not restrict to Indians only. Recently, the Foreign Minister approved medical visa of a Pakistani national who was scheduled to visit India for a liver transplant. Overwhelmed by this gesture, the patient’s family members are now showering praises for her.

A woman who identifying herself as Hijaab Asif had sought Swaraj’s intervention on behalf of the Pakistani patient Gautam Bambawale. Referring to his critical condition, Asif “begged” for her help. She even posted a letter they received from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, saying no visas have been issued to them.

A few weeks ago, Swaraj had said that Pakistani nationals seeking medical visas must accompany their visa applications with a recommendation letter by Sartaj Aziz.

“Dear ma’am, spoke to DHC (Deputy High Commissioner) in Islamabad, told the patient’s current condition and he said it’s all up to you. If you allow,” Asif tweeted.

@IndiainPakistan @SushmaSwaraj the patient is in ICU, needs an urgent liver transplant. Been almost 2 months since we applied for the 1/2 — Hijaab asif (@Hijaab_asif) July 27, 2017

@IndiainPakistan @SushmaSwaraj visa. Please help us ma’am, no doctor in Pak is ready to take him under their care. We beg you for help! 2/2 — Hijaab asif (@Hijaab_asif) July 27, 2017

@SushmaSwaraj dear ma’am, spoke to DHC in Isalamabad, told the patient’s current condition and he said it’s all up to you. If you allow, 1/3 — Hijaab asif (@Hijaab_asif) July 27, 2017

@SushmaSwaraj he would give us the visas right away. Ma’am please take a look into this. We are ready to provide you with any medical 2/3 — Hijaab asif (@Hijaab_asif) July 27, 2017

@SushmaSwaraj verifications or whatsoever by being physically present at IHC in Islamabad. We need your help, the patient’s very serious 3/3 — Hijaab asif (@Hijaab_asif) July 27, 2017

The letter she posted earlier on Twitter:

@SushmaSwaraj jee, we got the letter from Sartaj Aziz, still no visa visa from your side. pic.twitter.com/xy6uNIBUHX — Hijaab asif (@Hijaab_asif) July 19, 2017

Swaraj took cognizance of the matter and immediately asked Indian High Commission in Islamabad to grant them visas.

Maam, we are in touch with the applicant. Rest assured we will follow it up. — India in Pakistan (@IndiainPakistan) July 27, 2017

Responding to Asif’s plea, she wondered why Sartaj Aziz had refused to issue a recommendation letter for issuance of a visa to such a “serious” patient.

@Hijaab_asif Kya aap jaise serious case mein bhi Sartaj Aziz sahib ne chitthi dene se mana kr diya ? /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 27, 2017

Moved by her prompt response, Asif tweeted, “Lots and Lots of Love and respect from here. Wish you were our prime minister. this country would have changed.”

Lots and lost of love and respect from here. Wish you were our Prime Minister, this country would’ve changed! — Hijaab asif (@Hijaab_asif) July 27, 2017

@SushmaSwaraj heart belong and beats for you!❤️ — Hijaab asif (@Hijaab_asif) July 27, 2017

Asif later also called Swaraj a “Superwoman” and showered heaps of praises on her also criticising the Nawaz Sharif government.

@SushmaSwaraj what do I call you? Superwoman? God? No words to describe your generosity! Love you maam Can’t stop praising you in tears!🙏🏻❤️ — Hijaab asif (@Hijaab_asif) July 27, 2017

Indeed! Haven’t seen a woman like her before, despite all the conflicts, she didn’t stop doing the great work! Long live maam @SushmaSwaraj — Hijaab asif (@Hijaab_asif) July 27, 2017

Nobody in our government is maam @SushmaSwaraj we have #SartajAziz who nobody knows even exists or not. — Hijaab asif (@Hijaab_asif) July 27, 2017

