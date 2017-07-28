Latest News

‘Wish you were our Prime Minister’: Pakistani woman tweets to Sushma Swaraj after she grants medical visa

A few weeks ago, Swaraj had said that Pakistani nationals seeking medical visas must accompany their visa applications with a recommendation letter by Sartaj Aziz.

Moved by her prompt response, Asif tweeted, "Lots and Lots of Love and respect from here. Wish you were our prime minister. this country would have changed."
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has been lauded continuously for helping people in distress, and that certainly does not restrict to Indians only. Recently, the Foreign Minister approved medical visa of a Pakistani national who was scheduled to visit India for a liver transplant. Overwhelmed by this gesture, the patient’s family members are now showering praises for her.

A woman who identifying herself as Hijaab Asif had sought Swaraj’s intervention on behalf of the Pakistani patient Gautam Bambawale. Referring to his critical condition, Asif “begged” for her help. She even posted a letter they received from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, saying no visas have been issued to them.

“Dear ma’am, spoke to DHC (Deputy High Commissioner) in Islamabad, told the patient’s current condition and he said it’s all up to you. If you allow,” Asif tweeted.

The letter she posted earlier on Twitter:

Swaraj took cognizance of the matter and immediately asked Indian High Commission in Islamabad to grant them visas.

Responding to Asif’s plea, she wondered why Sartaj Aziz had refused to issue a recommendation letter for issuance of a visa to such a “serious” patient.

Moved by her prompt response, Asif tweeted, “Lots and Lots of Love and respect from here. Wish you were our prime minister. this country would have changed.”

Asif later also called Swaraj a “Superwoman” and showered heaps of praises on her also criticising the Nawaz Sharif government.

