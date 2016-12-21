Trending News

Pakistani journalist gets trolled for mocking India’s win against England

Omar R Quraishi just cannot take India's win.

By: Trends Desk | Published:December 21, 2016 4:44 pm
Omar Quraishi's bitter again Omar Quraishi’s bitter again

Pakistani journalist Omar R Quraishi has established the fact that he doesn’t take India’s sports wins very well. When India won the Test series against England and people across the country were congratulating team India, we had Quraishi who couldn’t help but take a dig at the celebrations. “India beat England 4-0. At home — Yawn. Tigers at home, bunnies abroad — that’s Team India,” he wrote in a tweet. Indian media in hyperdrive over India’s 4-0 series win over England. They forget it’s at home. Which is the same as Zzzzzzzzzzzzzz,” read another.

Indians obviously didn’t take it lying down and massively trolled him. “What does a Pakistani know about winning a series at home ?” wrote someone. “A Pakistani talking about home series is like a bald talking about comb,” wrote another.

This is not the first time he has been bitter about India’s win. When Sakshi Malik won a bronze medal for India in Rio Olympics, also the country’s first till then, the journalist wrote, “Finally one of the 119 competitors that India sent to Rio has won a medal – a bronze – now see how they portray it as if they won 20 golds.” At the time, Twitter became a battleground for many Indians and Pakistanis with a barrage of tweets from both sides.

Also, he is not the only journalist with whom India’s win hasn’t gone down well. British journalist Piers Morgan was also trolled because of his earlier post against India during Olympics.

This is what Quraishi wrote.

And here’s how people reacted.

Have something to add to the story? Tell us in the comments below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Dec 22: Latest News