Pakistani journalist gets trolled for mocking India’s win against England

Pakistani journalist Omar R Quraishi has established the fact that he doesn’t take India’s sports wins very well. When India won the Test series against England and people across the country were congratulating team India, we had Quraishi who couldn’t help but take a dig at the celebrations. “India beat England 4-0. At home — Yawn. Tigers at home, bunnies abroad — that’s Team India,” he wrote in a tweet. Indian media in hyperdrive over India’s 4-0 series win over England. They forget it’s at home. Which is the same as Zzzzzzzzzzzzzz,” read another.

Indians obviously didn’t take it lying down and massively trolled him. “What does a Pakistani know about winning a series at home ?” wrote someone. “A Pakistani talking about home series is like a bald talking about comb,” wrote another.

This is not the first time he has been bitter about India’s win. When Sakshi Malik won a bronze medal for India in Rio Olympics, also the country’s first till then, the journalist wrote, “Finally one of the 119 competitors that India sent to Rio has won a medal – a bronze – now see how they portray it as if they won 20 golds.” At the time, Twitter became a battleground for many Indians and Pakistanis with a barrage of tweets from both sides.

Also, he is not the only journalist with whom India’s win hasn’t gone down well. British journalist Piers Morgan was also trolled because of his earlier post against India during Olympics.

This is what Quraishi wrote.

India beat England 4-0 At home — Yawn Tigers at home, bunnies abroad — that’s Team India — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) December 20, 2016

Indian media in hyperdrive over India’s 4-0 series win over England They forget it’s at home Which is the same as Zzzzzzzzzzzzzz — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) December 20, 2016

And here’s how people reacted.

@Atheist_Krishna @omar_quraishi this is why no other country plays in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/DeLuBvNBGu — Raja Sane (@chatanBhugat) December 20, 2016

What does a Pakistani know about winning a series at home ? pic.twitter.com/nkkVZDGBBC — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) December 20, 2016

.@omar_quraishi Pakistan should be lucky that they don’t have a home series. Loss at home would so disappointing. 😂 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 20, 2016

@omar_quraishi its been since 8 years Pakistan had a home series. Remember the terror attack on Lankan players? Brush up ur memory. pic.twitter.com/Rxnp4Wf1xQ — Vishwanath Pavin (@vishupavin) December 20, 2016

@omar_quraishi Meanwhile PCB inviting other cricket playing countries to play, any kind of cricket series in pakistan. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FmHrmBgxa2 — मराठी ‘ट्रोल’कर (@trollinMarathi) December 20, 2016

@omar_quraishi Lol. A Pakistani talking about home series is like a bald talking about comb. 😎 — Ajay Jha (@jha_ajay) December 20, 2016

Ek baar unblock kar ke dekh le @omar_quraishi !http://t.co/IeeSbMSivs — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) December 20, 2016

