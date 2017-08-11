‘Pahlaj Nihalani sacked’: Twitterati celebrate Prasoon Joshi’s entry with hilarious memes

Do you think Prasoon Joshi would be better than Pahlaj Nihalani? (Source: Yo Yo Funny Singh/Twitter/YouTube) Do you think Prasoon Joshi would be better than Pahlaj Nihalani? (Source: Yo Yo Funny Singh/Twitter/YouTube)

The news of Pahlaj Nihalani being sacked as the chairman of Central Board of Film Certification has taken social media by storm. After Nihalani’s removal, noted Bollywood lyricist-screenwriter and ad guru Prasoon Joshi will take his place as the new CBFC chairman. Confirming the news, CBFC member and filmmaker Ashok Pandit told indianexpress.com, “Yes, it is correct. Pahlaj Nihalani had to resign from his chairmanship. Recently there was a lot of friction in the working of the CBFC.”

In his reign as the CBFC chairman, Nihalani had to face a lot of brickbats and was embroiled in quite a lot of controversies involving multiple cuts in recent releases. Remember how he frowned upon the word “intercourse” in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, but had to succumb to it after one lakh people voted against his decision? Well, not just that, his refusal to certify Lipstick Under My Burkha after calling it “lady-oriented” and his issues with Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar had dented his reputation severely. Last year too, his demand for 89 cuts in Udta Punjab had become the grist for gossip mills.

With all the controversial matters at hand, Twitterati seemed to rejoice at the news of his dismissal from the post. Not just that, people have been storming the social media platform with hilarious memes and sarcastic jokes. Take a look at some reactions here.

Pic 1 : How close #PahlajNihalani was to reality

Pic2 : How close #PrasoonJoshi will be to reality#PahlajNihalaniSacked #NihalaniSacked pic.twitter.com/vNqhoGrHX3 — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) August 11, 2017

#PahlajNihalani gets an `A’ certificate from CBFC. `A’ for Axed. Prasoon Joshi to replace him — T S Sudhir (@Iamtssudhir) August 11, 2017

#PahlajNihalani when asked about his achievements during his tenure as CBFC chief pic.twitter.com/nkokghaQ70 — The Night’s Watch (@Doctorr_Saab) August 11, 2017

With Prasoon Joshi taking over, the good news is that sex scenes won’t be edited, the bad news is dialogues will be#PahlajNihalaniSacked — SwatKat (@swatic12) August 11, 2017

#PahlajNihalani replaced by Prasoon Joshi as the Censor Board Chief. Anurag Kashyap right now: pic.twitter.com/XAmKIm1pp3 — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) August 11, 2017

Ab at least movies main intercourse word to use hoga. #PahlajNihalaniSacked #SanskariNihalani — TheGuyWithoutBeard (@costube_shinday) August 11, 2017

Are you happy with the decision, and do you feel Joshi would do a better job as the CBFC chairman? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

