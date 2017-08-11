Latest News

‘Pahlaj Nihalani sacked’: Twitterati celebrate Prasoon Joshi’s entry with hilarious memes

The news of Pahlaj Nihalani being sacked as the chairman of Central Board of Film Certification has taken social media by storm. Pahlaj Nihalani's removal, noted Bollywood lyricist-screenwriter and ad guru Prasoon Joshi will take his place as the new CBFC chairman.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 11, 2017 9:33 pm
pahlaj nihalani, prasoon joshi, pahlaj nihalani sacked, pahlaj nihalani CBFC, prasoon joshi cbfc chairman, cbfc, cbfc chairman, pahlaj nihalani sacked twitter, cbfc twitter reactions, twitter jokes, indian express, indian express news Do you think Prasoon Joshi would be better than Pahlaj Nihalani? (Source: Yo Yo Funny Singh/Twitter/YouTube)
Related News

The news of Pahlaj Nihalani being sacked as the chairman of Central Board of Film Certification has taken social media by storm. After Nihalani’s removal, noted Bollywood lyricist-screenwriter and ad guru Prasoon Joshi will take his place as the new CBFC chairman. Confirming the news, CBFC member and filmmaker Ashok Pandit told indianexpress.com, “Yes, it is correct. Pahlaj Nihalani had to resign from his chairmanship. Recently there was a lot of friction in the working of the CBFC.”

In his reign as the CBFC chairman, Nihalani had to face a lot of brickbats and was embroiled in quite a lot of controversies involving multiple cuts in recent releases. Remember how he frowned upon the word “intercourse” in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, but had to succumb to it after one lakh people voted against his decision? Well, not just that, his refusal to certify Lipstick Under My Burkha after calling it “lady-oriented” and his issues with Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar had dented his reputation severely. Last year too, his demand for 89 cuts in Udta Punjab had become the grist for gossip mills.

With all the controversial matters at hand, Twitterati seemed to rejoice at the news of his dismissal from the post. Not just that, people have been storming the social media platform with hilarious memes and sarcastic jokes. Take a look at some reactions here.

Are you happy with the decision, and do you feel Joshi would do a better job as the CBFC chairman? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 11: Latest News