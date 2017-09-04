Pahlaj Nihalani’s ‘unsanskari’ Julie 2 film poster creates a storm on Twitter

What happened to all the sanskaar, Pahlaj Nihalani? (Source: File Photo, José Covaco/Twitter) What happened to all the sanskaar, Pahlaj Nihalani? (Source: File Photo, José Covaco/Twitter)

Days after Pahlaj Nihalani was removed as the controversial chief of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), he is now back making headlines but, guess what, this time it is for some surprising reason – one that many have also dubbed as ‘unsanskaari’. The former censor board chief is now back as distributor of Julie 2, sequel to the 2004 Hindi erotic film Julie.

Nihalani, who was vehemently against the word ‘intercourse’ being used in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal and had major objections to Lipstick Under my Burkha for being “lady-oriented” will now be presenting the sequel to an erotic film, though – in his defence – he has said that this is an A-rated movie, as opposed to the JHMS, which had applied for a UA rating. His “U-turn” or as many has termed the ‘perfect example of irony’ has – unsurprisingly – got the Internet talking, especially those on Twitter.

“Am delighted that the Censor Board relieved Pahlaj Nihalani of the burdens of office so that he could give us Julie 2,” “Good to see Pahlaj Nihalani is gainfully employed again,” “Don’t tell Nihalani anything. He ensured “blessed” was there in the tagline. He be so sanskari,” “The irony is that under the new CBFC, Pahlaj Nihalani is mostly free to produce whatever kind of movie he wants. As he should be,” “This is Pahlaj Nihalani doing his bit for Beti Padhao scheme. Julie taking a nap after intense cerebral reading,” read some of the reactions on the micro-blogging site.

Palhaj Nihalani’s new film is destroying our Culture and our Sanskaars so I’ve made some options for the poster. pic.twitter.com/nhON3anQcU — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) September 4, 2017

Am delighted that the Censor Board relieved Pahlaj Nihalani of the burdens of office so that he could give us Julie 2.?????? — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) September 4, 2017

Pahlaj Nihalani, you worthless piece of shit!!!

After depriving us enlightening bold movies, you’re producing Julie 2. Talk about Irony.. — ChasingSummers (@ColorMeCurious7) September 4, 2017

Oh the #irony … Is it safe to bring back ‘khada hai’ from the archives?http://t.co/5Sj0Shnue9 — Kapil Pilankar (@KapilPilankar) September 4, 2017

It’s not about person. It’s the role which ties you down. Hard to understand?

Pahlaj Nihalani http://t.co/pgLEKXnigJ — Common Sense (@CommonSense___) September 4, 2017

Pahlaj Nihalani, the man who vowed to ‘clean up’ Indian cinema, returns to movies as the producer of this family entertainer. pic.twitter.com/db2PkUQheg — Suprateek Chatterjee (@SupraMario) September 4, 2017

Good to see Pahlaj Nihalani is gainfully employed again. pic.twitter.com/7283djoWyR — Anupam Gupta (@b50) September 4, 2017

Don’t tell Nihalani anything. He ensured “blessed” was there in the tagline. He be so sanskari. pic.twitter.com/FWAeNlyC69 — Vivek Tejuja (@vivekisms) September 4, 2017

Udta Sanskaar. A Pahlaj Nihalani presentation. pic.twitter.com/pNTjSlXEJJ — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) September 4, 2017

Welcome back Nirlaj Chacha. pic.twitter.com/zqPuiVm51u — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) September 4, 2017

The irony is that under the new CBFC, Pahlaj Nihalani is mostly free to produce whatever kind of movie he wants.

As he should be. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) September 4, 2017

This is Pahlaj Nihalani doing his bit for Beti Padhao scheme. Julie taking a nap after intense cerebral reading. pic.twitter.com/vt8q4t7Ocq — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) September 4, 2017

Nihalani’s tenure as CBFC chief had rubbed many film-makers the wrong way as he kept posing as a roadblock to many movies, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. Earlier in August, he was removed from the post, with noted lyricist and screenwriter Prasoon Joshi replacing him as the new Censor Board chief.

