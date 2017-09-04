Only in Express

Pahlaj Nihalani’s ‘unsanskari’ Julie 2 film poster creates a storm on Twitter

After creating a lot of buzz for his sanskaari ideology while reviewing movies as the CBFC chief, Pahlaj Nihalani is back in news - ironically, for presenting Julie 2, a sequal to the 2004 Hindi erotic film Julie, starring Neha Dhupia.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 4, 2017 3:23 pm
pahlaj nihalani, pahlaj nihalani julie 2, pahlaj nihalani julie 2 poster, julie 2 raai lakshmi poster, pahlaj nihalani julie 2 raai lakshmi poster, pahlaj nihalani julie 2 twitter reactions, pahlaj nihalani twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news What happened to all the sanskaar, Pahlaj Nihalani? (Source: File Photo, José Covaco/Twitter)
Days after Pahlaj Nihalani was removed as the controversial chief of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), he is now back making headlines but, guess what, this time it is for some surprising reason – one that many have also dubbed as ‘unsanskaari’. The former censor board chief is now back as distributor of Julie 2, sequel to the 2004 Hindi erotic film Julie.

Nihalani, who was vehemently against the word ‘intercourse’ being used in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal and had major objections to Lipstick Under my Burkha for being “lady-oriented” will now be presenting the sequel to an erotic film, though – in his defence – he has said that this is an A-rated movie, as opposed to the JHMS, which had applied for a UA rating. His “U-turn” or as many has termed the ‘perfect example of irony’ has – unsurprisingly – got the Internet talking, especially those on Twitter.

“Am delighted that the Censor Board relieved Pahlaj Nihalani of the burdens of office so that he could give us Julie 2,” “Good to see Pahlaj Nihalani is gainfully employed again,” “Don’t tell Nihalani anything. He ensured “blessed” was there in the tagline. He be so sanskari,” “The irony is that under the new CBFC, Pahlaj Nihalani is mostly free to produce whatever kind of movie he wants. As he should be,” “This is Pahlaj Nihalani doing his bit for Beti Padhao scheme. Julie taking a nap after intense cerebral reading,” read some of the reactions on the micro-blogging site.

Check out some of the reactions here.

Nihalani’s tenure as CBFC chief had rubbed many film-makers the wrong way as he kept posing as a roadblock to many movies, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. Earlier in August, he was removed from the post, with noted lyricist and screenwriter Prasoon Joshi replacing him as the new Censor Board chief.

