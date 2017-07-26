Latest News

Pahlaj Nihalani’s remark that superstars must not drink or smoke on screen sets Twitter buzzing

'We feel the superstars who are followed by millions and who set an example in societal behaviour must not be shown drinking or smoking on screen unless the provocation for doing so is really strong,' Pahlaj Nihalani was quoted saying. He also said that a film in which showing alcohol is unavoidable, then it will have to go with an A certificate.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 26, 2017 10:47 am
pahlaj nihalani, pahlaj nihalani ban, pahlaj nihalani ban on drinking smoking, censor board bans drinking smoking on screen, pahlaj nihalani drinking smoking in films, indian express, indian express news Pahlaj Nihalani wants an orange juice drinking Devdas? (Source: File Photo)
Pahlaj Nihalani has always managed to hit the headlines, thanks to the number of censors he has issued on films ever since he was appointed the chief of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in January 2015. Among the numerous contentions he seems to have had with cinema, his ban on the recently released Lipstick Under My Burkha for being too “lady-oriented”, his disapproval of the word “intercourse” in Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer and demanding removal of words like “Gujarat” and “cow” from the Amartya Sen documentary The Argumentative Indian have been the latest. Now, it’s the Censor Board chief’s disagreement with actors drinking and smoking on screen that has got people talking.

You don’t need to be a movie buff to know that a warning anyway appears on the screen every time a scene involving drinking or smoking plays out. According to a report by The Quint, Nihalani clearly doesn’t think that would suffice. “Merely putting a ticker warning at some remote corner of the screen whenever there is smoking or drinking shown, is not enough anymore. We feel the superstars who are followed by millions and who set an example in societal behaviour must not be shown drinking or smoking on screen unless the provocation for doing so is really strong,” he was quoted saying.

He also said that a film in which showing alcohol is unavoidable, then it will have to go with an A certificate.

His remarks have, as always, generated on buzz on the Internet, especially on Twitter. Check out some of them here.

What do you think of his remarks? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

  1. N
    Nagaraja Billur
    Jul 26, 2017 at 11:00 am
    Ask Bharat Ratna MGR>
    Reply
