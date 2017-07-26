Pahlaj Nihalani’s remark that superstars must not drink or smoke on screen sets Twitter buzzing

Pahlaj Nihalani wants an orange juice drinking Devdas? (Source: File Photo) Pahlaj Nihalani wants an orange juice drinking Devdas? (Source: File Photo)

Pahlaj Nihalani has always managed to hit the headlines, thanks to the number of censors he has issued on films ever since he was appointed the chief of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in January 2015. Among the numerous contentions he seems to have had with cinema, his ban on the recently released Lipstick Under My Burkha for being too “lady-oriented”, his disapproval of the word “intercourse” in Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer and demanding removal of words like “Gujarat” and “cow” from the Amartya Sen documentary The Argumentative Indian have been the latest. Now, it’s the Censor Board chief’s disagreement with actors drinking and smoking on screen that has got people talking.

You don’t need to be a movie buff to know that a warning anyway appears on the screen every time a scene involving drinking or smoking plays out. According to a report by The Quint, Nihalani clearly doesn’t think that would suffice. “Merely putting a ticker warning at some remote corner of the screen whenever there is smoking or drinking shown, is not enough anymore. We feel the superstars who are followed by millions and who set an example in societal behaviour must not be shown drinking or smoking on screen unless the provocation for doing so is really strong,” he was quoted saying.

He also said that a film in which showing alcohol is unavoidable, then it will have to go with an A certificate.

His remarks have, as always, generated on buzz on the Internet, especially on Twitter. Check out some of them here.

Pahlaj Nihalani bans drinking in movies. New age Devdas movie will have Devdas getting high drinking Real Juice. — Cryptic Mind (@Vishj05) July 25, 2017

Pahlaj Nihalani banned smoking/drinking in movies coz he thinks actors are our role model At what point will he realise he’s our lol model? — IRONY MAN™ (@Pun_Starr) July 25, 2017

Pahlaj Nihalani bans smoking and drinking in movies. *Adds teetotaler to his bio. — Cryptic Mind (@Vishj05) July 25, 2017

Maybe Pahlaj Nihalani is the reason behind the idea of changing Doordarshan logo cuz it looks very similar to “69” — Drunk BATMAN (@Caped_Humor) July 25, 2017

Only this man can replace the legendary Pahlaj Nihalani. pic.twitter.com/JWVH0RlZiH — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) July 25, 2017

No more smoking & drinking in movies, says censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani.

What about, murder rape scene & violence dear censor board ? — Mac Thimmaiah (@mac_thimmaiah) July 25, 2017

i am fuming with this and Pahlaj Nihalani saying people cant be shown smoking and drinking in films. are we in KG and he our guardian? — Aditya ?????? ????? (@adityavnathan) July 25, 2017

What do you think of his remarks? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd