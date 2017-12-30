Kamala Mills Fire

Padmavati row: CBFC clears film, suggests new name as ‘Padmavat’ and everyone is making the same joke

While some thought to change the name of the film to Padmavat from Padmavati was a lame move, others couldn't stop cracking jokes, giving a different meaning to 'I'.

padmavati, cbfc, padmavat, padmavati cbfc certification, deepika padukone, padmavati name change, padmavati release date, indian express The CBFC suggested changing the film’s name to Padmavat from Padmavati.
After a prolonged debate and controversy, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the decks for the release of Padmavati. The Deepika Padukone-starrer film created a huge stir and even bounties were offered as various religious communities and political parties expressed anger over the content of the film. While the Karni Sena and Rajput community alleged the film portrayed the Rajput queen in a bad light, others argued it gloried ‘Sati’ and ‘Johar’.

The board held an examining committee meeting on December 28 where they decided to allow the film to release with a U/A certificate. However, the CBFC has asked for several cuts and a change in the film’s title, from ‘Padmavati’ to ‘Padmavat’. This is owing to the fact that the film is inspired by 16th-century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

As soon as the news spread on social media, people were divided about CBFC’s stand. While some thought it was an apt decision to change the film’s name to Padmavati, as its origin lies in the fictional poem, others thought it made no sense, as the content still remains the same.

But there was one thing that was noticed by all — the missing ‘I’. Soon enough Twitterati started cracked jokes and decipher the various meaning of ‘I’. While few linked it with sexism, others connected it to the eye. Sample these.

The Censor Board had sought the opinion of two veteran historians, Professor B L Gupta and Prof R S Khangarot, from Jaipur on film Padmavati by inviting them to view the film. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the release was deferred post death threats coming from various religious communities and political parties to the director as well as the lead actor Deepika Padukone, who plays Rani Padmini in this magnum opus film. Apart from Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh star in the lead roles.

