Padmavati row: CBFC clears film, suggests new name as ‘Padmavat’ and everyone is making the same joke

The CBFC suggested changing the film’s name to Padmavat from Padmavati. The CBFC suggested changing the film’s name to Padmavat from Padmavati.

After a prolonged debate and controversy, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the decks for the release of Padmavati. The Deepika Padukone-starrer film created a huge stir and even bounties were offered as various religious communities and political parties expressed anger over the content of the film. While the Karni Sena and Rajput community alleged the film portrayed the Rajput queen in a bad light, others argued it gloried ‘Sati’ and ‘Johar’.

The board held an examining committee meeting on December 28 where they decided to allow the film to release with a U/A certificate. However, the CBFC has asked for several cuts and a change in the film’s title, from ‘Padmavati’ to ‘Padmavat’. This is owing to the fact that the film is inspired by 16th-century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

As soon as the news spread on social media, people were divided about CBFC’s stand. While some thought it was an apt decision to change the film’s name to Padmavati, as its origin lies in the fictional poem, others thought it made no sense, as the content still remains the same.

#Padmavati should take a cue from Bright.

Release on Netflix.

Or Amazon.

Or Hotstar.

Or Voot.

Or Vice.

Or YouTube.

Or FunnyOrDie.

Or Yahoo. Bypass the idiots. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) December 30, 2017

Padmavat name change seems sensible as it is based on the ballad & doesn’t change anything. A smart solution from CBFC. History refers to Rani Padmini & not Padmavati but public perception is different. So it works — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) December 30, 2017

Finally CBFC found out that all problems in release of movie #Padmavati is because of the last alphabet “i”. So they changed title of #Padmavati to #Padmavat. If Sanjay Leela Bhansali would have taken the help of astrologer CBFC long back then he wouldn’t have faced any problem. — Invincible (@i_me_my5elf) December 30, 2017

But there was one thing that was noticed by all — the missing ‘I’. Soon enough Twitterati started cracked jokes and decipher the various meaning of ‘I’. While few linked it with sexism, others connected it to the eye. Sample these.

#padmavati to be PADMAVAT +26 cuts..saysCBFC….finally has some one achieved to chop something of padmavathi. an “I” from the title. 😂 LOL — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) December 30, 2017

Both Sanjay Leela Bansal and Prasoon Josh are happy about Padmavat, and they hope this compromise is acceptable to Narendra Mod and Rahul Gandh.#Padmavati — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 30, 2017

The “I” of the storm has passed. CBFC changes the name of “Padmavati” to “Padmavat” and passes the film with a U/A certificate. Thereby nobody will have any issue and nobody’s sentiments will be hurt. Name changing is game changing I must say!!! — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) December 30, 2017

Padmavati becomes #Padmavat. What is this, gender reassignment surgery? — shunali khullar shroff (@shunalishroff) December 30, 2017

#Padmavati turns #Padmavat. This “I” is a major issue in our country. — The Silent Screamer (@mujheawazdo) December 30, 2017

An ‘I’ for an ‘I’ can make a movie title look dumb. #Padmavati #Padmavat — Awais Khan 🇮🇳 (@awaisarcasm) December 30, 2017

#Padmavati name changed to #padmavat so it can be released,in the end it was I(आई) who sacrificed herself. — Pandurang Escobar (@Bhavessshh) December 30, 2017

#Padmavati will be released as #Padmavat

What should ‘Gandhi’ movie have been released as?😂😂😂 — Abhishek (@SsupHolmes) December 30, 2017

Is #Padmavati becomes #Padmavat? CBFC : Yes! Is ‘Deepika’ becomes ‘Deepak’? CBFC : We can change titles not names! — Anit Ghosh (@Indianit07) December 30, 2017

If Pehlaj Nihlani was the head of censor board , #Padmavati would have been named ‘mavati’ . Indian audience can’t utter the word “pad” No. Not at all #Padmavat 😟 — Jaitley’s Fan 😎 (@itssitu) December 30, 2017

Still it’s a wise decision to lose an I than losing eye to Karni sena after watching Padmavati. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) December 30, 2017

Why is PadmaVat trending ?? In the era of GST, Pad pe VAT kon laga raha hai#Padmavati — Sir Bumrah!!!! (@Ibleed_sarcasm) December 30, 2017

The Censor Board had sought the opinion of two veteran historians, Professor B L Gupta and Prof R S Khangarot, from Jaipur on film Padmavati by inviting them to view the film. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the release was deferred post death threats coming from various religious communities and political parties to the director as well as the lead actor Deepika Padukone, who plays Rani Padmini in this magnum opus film. Apart from Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh star in the lead roles.

