Padmavati’s release date gets postponed to January 2018; Twitterati have the last laugh

After Padmavati’s release gets postponed to January 2018, people on the Internet, especially Twitter, are managing to sneak in a joke or two amidst serious discussions around the issue. (Source: HaramiParindey/Twitter) After Padmavati’s release gets postponed to January 2018, people on the Internet, especially Twitter, are managing to sneak in a joke or two amidst serious discussions around the issue. (Source: HaramiParindey/Twitter)

Right from the beginning of the year, the film Padmavati was marred with controversies. While the sets of the film was vandalised and set on fire in Kolhapur in March, many extremist groups and people protested against the release of the film, fearing it will show the Rajputs in a bad light. While the epic drama film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is based on a poem by 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi on a Rajput queen, many members of the Rajput community have gone all out to ensure the film is indefinitely postponed.

From threats to cut Deepika Padukone’s nose off, calling her a “nachne wali” to alleging that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has produced the film, Padmavati has continued to be in troubled waters. Now, with its release postponed to January 2018, the buzz around the film is far from ceasing. Amidst all the debates and heated discussions around its new release date, people on the Internet, especially Twitter, are managing to sneak in a joke or two as well.

Some of the wittiest one-liners that people have come up with are when they compared the delay in its release to other relatable events of our lives. For instance: “Release of #Padmavati postponed to next year. Same like our new year resolutions,” “Padmavati’s release has been postponed to next year. Just like everyone’s Goa plans,” etc. are some of them.

Check out other similar tweets here.

Sad to see such extreme reactions from the audience towards #Padmavati . Proud to say that my movies never generate such hatred. Maybe because they don’t have an audience in the first place. Abhishek – 1; Hit Actors – 0 Lol. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) November 21, 2017

Release of #Padmavati postponed to next year. Same like our new year resolutions. — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) November 21, 2017

At this point, the producers of Padmavati should do the right thing, and leak the movie. — Daniel Fernandes (@absolutelydanny) November 22, 2017

Padmavati’s release has been postponed to next year. Just like everyone’s Goa plans. — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 21, 2017

Just like your holiday plans Padmavati is postponed till next year #Padmavati — Zubair (@ComedianZubair) November 22, 2017

Padmavati pushed to 2018. Looks like Karni Sena has great new year plans. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 21, 2017

When the producer promises you to pay after the release of the movie but the movie doesn’t release. pic.twitter.com/ef1LSePpMx — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 21, 2017

*पद्मावती को रिलीज नहीं होने देना चाहिए•••* जिस रानी पद्मिनी को

अलाउद्दीन खिलजी जैसा

मुगल सम्राट नहीं देख पाया उसे असलम पंचरवाला

150/- रुपये में देखले,

ये कतई मंजूर नहीं…

😜😜😜😜😜 1 MONTH TO TIGER ZINDA HAI — CHANCHAL (@Beingchanchal) November 22, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd