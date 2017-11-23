Top Stories

Padmavati’s release date gets postponed to January 2018; Twitterati have the last laugh

"Release of #Padmavati postponed to next year. Same like our new year resolutions," "Padmavati's release has been postponed to next year. Just like everyone's Goa plans," etc. are some of the jokes doing the rounds of Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 23, 2017 12:53 pm
padmavati, padmavati release, padmavati release postponed, padmavati release date, padmavati next year, padmavati 2018 release, indian express, indian express news After Padmavati’s release gets postponed to January 2018, people on the Internet, especially Twitter, are managing to sneak in a joke or two amidst serious discussions around the issue. (Source: HaramiParindey/Twitter)
Right from the beginning of the year, the film Padmavati was marred with controversies. While the sets of the film was vandalised and set on fire in Kolhapur in March, many extremist groups and people protested against the release of the film, fearing it will show the Rajputs in a bad light. While the epic drama film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is based on a poem by 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi on a Rajput queen, many members of the Rajput community have gone all out to ensure the film is indefinitely postponed.

From threats to cut Deepika Padukone’s nose off, calling her a “nachne wali” to alleging that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has produced the film, Padmavati has continued to be in troubled waters. Now, with its release postponed to January 2018, the buzz around the film is far from ceasing. Amidst all the debates and heated discussions around its new release date, people on the Internet, especially Twitter, are managing to sneak in a joke or two as well.

Some of the wittiest one-liners that people have come up with are when they compared the delay in its release to other relatable events of our lives. For instance: “Release of #Padmavati postponed to next year. Same like our new year resolutions,” “Padmavati’s release has been postponed to next year. Just like everyone’s Goa plans,” etc. are some of them.

