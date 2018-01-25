With Padmaavat finally released, Twitter is buzzing with people’s first reactions to the film

Padmaavat was in the eye of the storm ever since the shoot began, leading to the makers’ postponing the release date.(Source: File) Padmaavat was in the eye of the storm ever since the shoot began, leading to the makers’ postponing the release date.(Source: File)

Despite being marred by controversies and faced with numerous threats of bans, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat released on January 25 (Thursday). The Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh-Shahid Kapoor-starrer has been embroiled in controversies ever since the shoot began, leading to the makers’ postponing the release date. While many on the Internet were furious that the Karni Sena attacked a school bus ferrying little children as a protest to the stay on Padmaavat‘s ban, now that the film has released, social media, especially the micro-blogging site, is buzzing with people’s responses to the film. With a pinch of salt and a tinge of humour, many Tweeple seem to have minced no words in speaking their minds about what they thought of the film, now that they have finally got to watch it.

“Now that it’s finally released let’s take a look at what #Padmaavat has taught us: Movie titles can be masculine but not feminine, Women can self-immolate but not love, Fictitious women can be fought for but not real ones Thank you #KarniSena for showing us the real India,” is one of the scathing comments doing the rounds of the Internet. Many funny jibes were also made on how the film is also being released in 3D. “Don’t watch #Padmaavat in 3D. An arrow flying in your direction might be an actual arrow by Karni Sena.” is one of them.

Dear karni sena , my ex would be watching padmaavat at nearby PVR at 6:30 pm so dekhlo kaise karna hai — Singha la flame?? (@heisenjit) January 25, 2018

Friend – Padmavat dekhne chalega *Thinks of karni sena* Me – pic.twitter.com/nCsHQflL6Y — ????. (@Oye_Protein) January 25, 2018

Karni Sena worker- Tujhe to main dekh lunga. Bhansali- Tum movie dekh lo.#Padmaavat #KarniSenaViolence — Amey Kulkarni (@Kulkarnium) January 25, 2018

Oh! Sanjay Leela Bhansali has released Padmaavat in 3D?

Good idea. Many of his earlier films have lacked depth. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 25, 2018

Why don’t the Rajput Karni Sena play a short documentary on their version of Rani Padmavati’s history during the interval of #Padmaavat.

Movie ki Movie aur History lesson ka History lesson ho jayega ! — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) January 24, 2018

Don’t watch #Padmaavat in 3D. An arrow flying in your direction might be an actual arrow by Karni Sena. — Shuchi Singh Kalra (@shuchikalra) January 25, 2018

Watching #Padmaavat in 3D “Wow! This war scene looks so realistic” “Oh Wait! No! The Karni Sena has entered the theatre” “Bhaago” — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) January 25, 2018

Now that it’s finally released let’s take a look at what #Padmaavat has taught us:

1. Movie titles can be masculine but not feminine

2. Women can self-immolate but not love

3. Fictitious women can be fought for but not real ones

Thank you #KarniSena for showing us the real India — Meghna Pant (@MeghnaPant) January 24, 2018

Film shows how rich our culture was. Heard alot about Rajput ki “aan baan shaan” and #Padmaavat was to project that, but sadly #KarniSena proved and shown the other side of that. #IndiaWithPadmaavat — Aamir Akhtar (@akhtaraamir4) January 25, 2018

Nothing in the movie #padmaavat that it should be banned. In fact it is all about #rajput aan, baan, shaan 🙏🙏#karnisena take my word, watch the movie.. #jaibhawani #jairajputana — प्रkash ♌ (@SaraswatPrakash) January 25, 2018

