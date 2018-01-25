Latest News

With Padmaavat finally released, Twitter is buzzing with people’s first reactions to the film

With Padmaavat finally out in theatres, social media is full of audience verdict and they are not mincing any words, with a pinch of salt and a tinge of humour, while tweeting about what they thought of the film.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 25, 2018 1:16 pm
padmaavat, padmavati, padmavat, padmavat reactions, padmavat Twitter reactions, padmavat reactions to films, responses to Padmaavat, Twitter reactions on Padmaavat, Indian Express, Indian Express news Padmaavat was in the eye of the storm ever since the shoot began, leading to the makers’ postponing the release date.(Source: File)

Despite being marred by controversies and faced with numerous threats of bans, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat released on January 25 (Thursday). The Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh-Shahid Kapoor-starrer has been embroiled in controversies ever since the shoot began, leading to the makers’ postponing the release date. While many on the Internet were furious that the Karni Sena attacked a school bus ferrying little children as a protest to the stay on Padmaavat‘s ban, now that the film has released, social media, especially the micro-blogging site, is buzzing with people’s responses to the film. With a pinch of salt and a tinge of humour, many Tweeple seem to have minced no words in speaking their minds about what they thought of the film, now that they have finally got to watch it.

“Now that it’s finally released let’s take a look at what #Padmaavat has taught us: Movie titles can be masculine but not feminine, Women can self-immolate but not love, Fictitious women can be fought for but not real ones   Thank you #KarniSena for showing us the real India,” is one of the scathing comments doing the rounds of the Internet. Many funny jibes were also made on how the film is also being released in 3D. “Don’t watch #Padmaavat in 3D. An arrow flying in your direction might be an actual arrow by Karni Sena.” is one of them.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 25: Latest News