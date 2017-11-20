Padmavati controversy: Twitterati peeved over delay in release date

Tweeple aren’t pleased about the delay in the release of the Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmavati, which was slated to release on December 1. (Source: File Photo) Tweeple aren’t pleased about the delay in the release of the Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmavati, which was slated to release on December 1. (Source: File Photo)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest magnum opus Padmavati has been mired in controversy for quite some time now. The film starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh has been attacked owing to its plot, and in the last few months, both the director and Padukone have been threatened. Now, the production house has decided to postpone the release of the film. The film was slated to release on December 1, but with the rising intensity of the protests against it, production company Viacom18 Motion Pictures on Sunday announced it had “voluntarily deferred the release date of the film.”

Following the announcement, the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, the caste group leading the protesters against the film, has withdrawn its call for a Bharat Bandh on December 1. The group, however, rejecting the studio’s announcement and dubbed the decision to delay the release of the film as an “attempt to fool people”.

People on social media, who had earlier protested when a member of the Karni Sena had threatened to chop off Padukone’s nose, have expressed their shock and sadness with the postponing of the release date. While one user wrote, “Why This Delay….uff postponed #PadmavatiFight. I want #Padmavati ?????? Sasha Feels. DeepVeer. Why Man….. Give Certification asap.. Plzz,” another wrote, “More The delay in #Padmavati’s release date will cause a good amount of harm to the film’s business. The film has a big budget and its really sad to see this.”

Here are some of the reactions.

Mr Bhansali has decided to delay release of #Padmavati. Congrats to all who led agitation to protect Rajasthan’s… http://t.co/eDay6jVEq0 — Ganesh Mehta (@mehta_ganesh) November 20, 2017

it is sad that #Padmavati is not releasing the movie on 1st of December due to some political reasons please don’t delay it anymore — Chakradhar gorthi (@gcdhar1998) November 19, 2017

Delay in releasing #Padmavati . This is deeply sadening. We are with you. @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial

This will be one of the biggest hit India has ever seen. — Amol Roy (@amolroy) November 19, 2017

The delay in #Padmavati‘s release date will cause a good amount of harm to the film’s business. The film has a big budget and its really sad to see this. Im so pissed off right now. — Abdullah (@mahir_abdullah) November 19, 2017

Why This Delay….uff postponed #PadmavatiFight

I want #Padmavati 😩😩😩 Sasha Feels..😍 DeepVeer😘😘

Why Man….. Give Certification asap.. Plzz — ❤❤IPKKNDSARUNLover❤❤ (@kittengirl_18) November 19, 2017

#Bollywood has to wake up and start building a stronger lobby. Otherwise every samaj/group will protest against every other movie. This is just the beginning and it will destroy freedom of expression as we know it#padmavati #padmavatifight — Palash Bakshi (@ppbakshi) November 19, 2017

