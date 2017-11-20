Top Stories

Padmavati controversy: Twitterati peeved over delay in release date

Padmavati - starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor - was slated to release on December 1, but with the rising intensity of the protests against it, production company Viacom18 Motion Pictures announced it had “voluntarily deferred the release date of the film”.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:November 20, 2017 5:20 pm
padmavati, padmavati delay, ranveer singh, deepika padukone, shahid kapoor,padmavati, ranveer singh twitter, ranveer singh compare joker, ranv eer singh heath ledger, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Tweeple aren’t pleased about the delay in the release of the Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmavati, which was slated to release on December 1. (Source: File Photo)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest magnum opus Padmavati has been mired in controversy for quite some time now. The film starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh has been attacked owing to its plot, and in the last few months, both the director and Padukone have been threatened. Now, the production house has decided to postpone the release of the film. The film was slated to release on December 1, but with the rising intensity of the protests against it, production company Viacom18 Motion Pictures on Sunday announced it had “voluntarily deferred the release date of the film.”

Following the announcement, the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, the caste group leading the protesters against the film, has withdrawn its call for a Bharat Bandh on December 1. The group, however, rejecting the studio’s announcement and dubbed the decision to delay the release of the film as an “attempt to fool people”.

People on social media, who had earlier protested when a member of the Karni Sena had threatened to chop off Padukone’s nose, have expressed their shock and sadness with the postponing of the release date. While one user wrote, “Why This Delay….uff postponed #PadmavatiFight. I want #Padmavati ?????? Sasha Feels. DeepVeer. Why Man….. Give Certification asap.. Plzz,” another wrote, “More The delay in #Padmavati’s release date will cause a good amount of harm to the film’s business. The film has a big budget and its really sad to see this.”

Here are some of the reactions.

