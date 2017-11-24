Top Stories

Twitter users are ‘retelling history’ with hilarious Padmavati, Khilji, Ashoka, Akbar references

Twitterati are using references like Alauddin Khilji, Karni Sena, Bal Thakeray, Rani Padmavati to rewrite history in an interesting, Bollywood-esque way.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 24, 2017 10:33 am
padmavati controversy, padmavati controversy so far, padmavati twitter reactions, padmavati khilji memes, padmavati funny memes, padmavati funny twitter reactions, padmavati tweets, padmavati funny twitter, padmavati funny witter responses, indian express, indian express news Ever since the Padmavati controversy got murkier, people have been taking to the Internet to put forth their point, also cracking a joke or two while at it.(Source: Twitter)
Even as theatres in the United Kingdom are gearing up to show Padmavati to general public after British Board of Film Classification cleared it, closer home in India the film continues to stir up controversies. While reports say that the Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh claimed he will burn down theatres if they screened the movie and will ask Rajput community in the UK to stage protests against its release, back in India people are doing all that they can to show their displeasure. And one of the most prominent ways the displeasure has come forth is through well, no prizes for guessing, memes. Ever since controversies around the film’s release got murkier, people have been taking to the Internet to put forth their point, also cracking a joke or two while at it. And this time, they are using references like Alauddin Khilji, Karni Sena, Bal Thakeray, Rani Padmavati to rewrite history in an interesting, Bollywood-esque way.

Check out some such memes doing the rounds of the Internet here.

