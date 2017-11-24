Twitter users are ‘retelling history’ with hilarious Padmavati, Khilji, Ashoka, Akbar references

Ever since the Padmavati controversy got murkier, people have been taking to the Internet to put forth their point, also cracking a joke or two while at it.(Source: Twitter) Ever since the Padmavati controversy got murkier, people have been taking to the Internet to put forth their point, also cracking a joke or two while at it.(Source: Twitter)

Even as theatres in the United Kingdom are gearing up to show Padmavati to general public after British Board of Film Classification cleared it, closer home in India the film continues to stir up controversies. While reports say that the Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh claimed he will burn down theatres if they screened the movie and will ask Rajput community in the UK to stage protests against its release, back in India people are doing all that they can to show their displeasure. And one of the most prominent ways the displeasure has come forth is through well, no prizes for guessing, memes. Ever since controversies around the film’s release got murkier, people have been taking to the Internet to put forth their point, also cracking a joke or two while at it. And this time, they are using references like Alauddin Khilji, Karni Sena, Bal Thakeray, Rani Padmavati to rewrite history in an interesting, Bollywood-esque way.

Check out some such memes doing the rounds of the Internet here.

Mangal Pande with Tuglaq Planning 1857 Revolt. pic.twitter.com/XEVEVTQS5e — Tugalq (@Tugalq) November 21, 2017

Khilji, Ratan Singh and Aurangzeb attending Padmavati’s birthday party. pic.twitter.com/B6dO7nV7x7 — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) November 21, 2017

Khilji mafi mangte hue 😁 pic.twitter.com/VzPcfLDarL — SRKs YODHA (@SRKsYODHA) November 22, 2017

Ashoka the great Ratan aur padmavati ke beech main aa Gaya 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/Y3NPhbALd6 — S (@SlinkyFeline_) November 21, 2017

Bal Thackeray ke pairon par gir Kar maafi mangta hua khilji. ☘️🌿 pic.twitter.com/ChDme4lsoi — Anupun Kher (@AnupunKher) November 21, 2017

Ashoka, Maa Padmavati and Khilji in one pic pic.twitter.com/wph9PTLJ1Y — Amit Shah (@amitshaah_) November 21, 2017

