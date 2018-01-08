Top News

Padmavat vs Pad Man on Jan 25; but let’s put a period on those old jokes

'Padmavat' has finally got a release date - Janurary 25, and now it's clashing with 'Pad Man'. While we're usually great fans of instant memes, the lack of variety this time, is just jarring. Period!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 8, 2018 10:49 pm
padmavat release date, padmavati release date, padmavat padman clash, padmavat padman clash jokes, In the clash between ‘Padmavat’ and ‘Pad Man’, how many period jokes can you handle?
Padmavat, the new i-less name for the controversial Sanjay Leela Bhansali film formerly known as Padmavati, has braved all odds and got a release date. Much to the jubilation of fans, the epic drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor is slated for a January 25 release. But giving more reason to debate and discuss the fate of the film is the fact that the release date is now clashing with yet another controversy-ridden movie, Pad Man.

The news of the release of the period film Padmavat was received with much celebratory hoots on social media, till someone out there came up with a correlation between the two releases clashing on the same day: A Period Movie vs A Movie On Periods. As witty as the word play sounds at first, it seems Tweeple were for once out of many original ideas for memes and jokes, as the same joke – or its different versions – crept up everywhere.

Much to the chagrin of the recipients of these period jokes, their frequency really got a bit too much to take after a point. After all, how many period jokes can you handle?

 

 

*sigh

 

 

 

Just stop with the jokes. Period.

 

 

A case of mistaken identities

 

 

The clash of the…well, titans?

 

 

Enough! Let’s just go watch the movies, shall we?!

