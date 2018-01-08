Padmavat vs Pad Man on Jan 25; but let’s put a period on those old jokes

In the clash between ‘Padmavat’ and ‘Pad Man’, how many period jokes can you handle? In the clash between ‘Padmavat’ and ‘Pad Man’, how many period jokes can you handle?

Padmavat, the new i-less name for the controversial Sanjay Leela Bhansali film formerly known as Padmavati, has braved all odds and got a release date. Much to the jubilation of fans, the epic drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor is slated for a January 25 release. But giving more reason to debate and discuss the fate of the film is the fact that the release date is now clashing with yet another controversy-ridden movie, Pad Man.

The news of the release of the period film Padmavat was received with much celebratory hoots on social media, till someone out there came up with a correlation between the two releases clashing on the same day: A Period Movie vs A Movie On Periods. As witty as the word play sounds at first, it seems Tweeple were for once out of many original ideas for memes and jokes, as the same joke – or its different versions – crept up everywhere.

Much to the chagrin of the recipients of these period jokes, their frequency really got a bit too much to take after a point. After all, how many period jokes can you handle?

Will #Padmavat clash with #Padman? So basically it’s – a Period Movie vs a Movie on Periods. pic.twitter.com/AI4Ska2FT2 — S Ramachandran (@indiarama) January 7, 2018

If Padmavati does release on the same day as Padman, it will be a first for Hindi films. Two period films on the same day. — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) January 8, 2018

Rajasthan Govt still doesn’t want Padmavat released. Bhansali should change the name to Padman and tell them it’s a ‘period’ drama — Rahul da Cunha (@RahuldaCunha) January 8, 2018

*sigh

Few ppl’s b like hw can padmavat clash wit padman It’s a period movie N our rani never use to wear pads. It’s against our culture #Padmavat JOKES APART

???????? PADMAN PERIOD FROM 25JAN — ABHINAY SINGH ???? (@abhisatna) January 8, 2018

Just stop with the jokes. Period.

Please stop with the Padmavati and Padman clash jokes please. Period. — Shilpa Rathnam (@shilparathnam) January 8, 2018

I’ve seen several people come up with different variations of the same joke. So, in the interest of public welfare, please note that #Padman and #Padmavat, both being period films, is now an old joke. — Sudhir Srinivasan (@sudhirsrinivasn) January 8, 2018

A case of mistaken identities

Take it from me – on 27th Jan there will be a group of dolts who will go and disrupt screening of #PadMan thinking its #Padmavat — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) January 7, 2018

The clash of the…well, titans?

Well If #Padmavat releasing on 25th Jan 2018 then i think it would be best for both #Padman & #Aiyaary to move head on 9th February. Clash with #Padmavati will be a suicidal. PERIOD ! — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 7, 2018

Enough! Let’s just go watch the movies, shall we?!

