PadMan trailer: Akshay Kumar-starrer prompts Twitterati to talk about menstruation

As the trailer of PadMan was launched, it started trending, and Twitterati started discussing menstruation! The film stars Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 16, 2017 12:38 am
After the trailer of PadMan released, people started discussing periods on Twitter.
Bringing a new concept to the world of movies, the trailer of PadMan has stirred up quite a storm on social media. Starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, the comedy-drama directed by R Balki revolves around the story based on Twinkle Khanna’s book, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, which is inspired from the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham. The Tamil Nadu-based social activist revolutionized the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkin machine.

As the trailer of the movie started doing the rounds on social media, people couldn’t help but shower compliments to the makers as well as the actors. In no time, it started trending, and Twitterati started discussing what most people choose to stay mum about — menstruation! In a country that has held its reluctance from naming it or talking about it for ages, it is a new beginning.

Check out some reactions on Twitter that started the conversation.

What do you think about the tweet talk? Tell us in the comments below. And, in case you missed the trailer of the movie that is set to release on January 26 next year, you can watch it here.

