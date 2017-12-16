PadMan trailer: Akshay Kumar-starrer prompts Twitterati to talk about menstruation

After the trailer of PadMan released, people started discussing periods on Twitter. (Source: YouTube) After the trailer of PadMan released, people started discussing periods on Twitter. (Source: YouTube)

Bringing a new concept to the world of movies, the trailer of PadMan has stirred up quite a storm on social media. Starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, the comedy-drama directed by R Balki revolves around the story based on Twinkle Khanna’s book, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, which is inspired from the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham. The Tamil Nadu-based social activist revolutionized the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkin machine.

As the trailer of the movie started doing the rounds on social media, people couldn’t help but shower compliments to the makers as well as the actors. In no time, it started trending, and Twitterati started discussing what most people choose to stay mum about — menstruation! In a country that has held its reluctance from naming it or talking about it for ages, it is a new beginning.

Absolutely wonderful trailer. Can’t wait to see #Padman in the theaters. @murugaofficial the real inspiration behind the movie deserved recognition too. Kudos to @akshaykumar & @mrsfunnybones for doing their bit to make menstrual hygiene a living room topic. http://t.co/HTrMoQlRtT — Adi (@rove2mushin) December 15, 2017

It’s high time we address “periods” and realize it’s not a Taboo!

Yes we bleed and we should use pads!

So next time don’t say,”I’m down” instead say,”I’m on my period” and be proud of it! #Padman @akshaykumar @radhika_apte @sonamakapoor @mrsfunnybones http://t.co/qmg0BqajRM — Shalini Pandey (@Ishalinipandey) December 15, 2017

Just wow!!!! Leave it to Akshay Sir to take an issue most would shy away from and make a film that will both entertain and educate! 👏🏼 #PadMan — Pavreet (@pav_111) December 15, 2017

Its a great honour for india, a man who brings the topic of mensuration among us.i think dis topic is a taboo in today’s generation. so, its necessary to let evryone knw tht how much pain,a woman tolerate and suffers every month. @akshaykumar seriosly doing a great job as #padman pic.twitter.com/BC7YnwEJez — chourasiya.sonam (@chourasiyasona5) December 15, 2017

@akshaykumar Hw do u manage to be so perfect and such a nice person?🙈 And hw do u keep urself away frm commrcial movies and work on such beautiful concepts?

Thanku for bringing a change in Bollywood mindset and movie trends with your films!#ArunachalamMuruganantham #Padman — Alisha Agarwal (@AlishaAgarwal26) December 15, 2017

@akshaykumar @murugaofficial #PadManTrailer

My hearty congratulations to the entire cast & crew of #Padman I really hope that the movie credits goes to the real #Padman & he shines in limelight with stardom. Dear Akshay ji, we thankyou for choosing to do a film of this Samaritan. — S Hariharan (@SHariharan02) December 15, 2017

Yes..every person(specially in vilg) need to know about What is Period nd why Girls should use pad? We should hv a chapter to study about #PAD in class 9/10. This is how yng generation know about it nd girls r more frankly about it.#PadManTrailer #Akshay — Alok Kumar Sah (@alok_sah7) December 15, 2017

What do you think about the tweet talk? Tell us in the comments below. And, in case you missed the trailer of the movie that is set to release on January 26 next year, you can watch it here.

