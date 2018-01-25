Latest News

Padmaavat releases but Twitterati do not know what to expect in the theatres

'Padmaavat' starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, that was initially known as 'Padmavati', finally released on January 25. But that has hardly brought an end to the problems for the films. But people on Twitter are dealing with it with sarcasm and wit.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 25, 2018 7:37 pm
padmaavat, padmaavat controversy, padmaavat protest, padmaavat karni sena twitter jokes, padmaavati, deepika padukone, ranveer singh, shahid kapoor, indian express, indian express news After braving death threats and protests, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Padmaavat finally released on January 25. (Source: File Photo)
After braving death threats, attacks and numerous controversies, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, that was initially known as Padmavati, finally released on January 25. But that has hardly brought an end to the problems for the films. Members of the Shree Rajput Karni Sena reportedly attacked a school bus to protest against the film’s release and people on social media are furious about it. But as is often the case, people are fighting with Karni Sena using their sharp wit and humour online. Without belittling the incident and the protests, people on social media, through their sarcastic tweets, have been portraying the fear that many have been feeling while going to watch the movie.

While someone wrote, “If you go and watch Padmaavat in Rajasthan and don’t stand up for the National Anthem, for which thing will you be beaten up first?”, another tweeted, “Don’t watch #Padmaavat in 3D. An arrow flying in your direction might be an actual arrow by Karni Sena.” There is also one who wrote, “#Padmaavat is the biggest suspense movie ever. You never know until the end of the movie who will die – Khilji, Ratan Singh, Padmavati or the audience.”

Here some of the these reactions.

