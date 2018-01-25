Padmaavat releases but Twitterati do not know what to expect in the theatres

After braving death threats and protests, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Padmaavat finally released on January 25. (Source: File Photo) After braving death threats and protests, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Padmaavat finally released on January 25. (Source: File Photo)

After braving death threats, attacks and numerous controversies, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, that was initially known as Padmavati, finally released on January 25. But that has hardly brought an end to the problems for the films. Members of the Shree Rajput Karni Sena reportedly attacked a school bus to protest against the film’s release and people on social media are furious about it. But as is often the case, people are fighting with Karni Sena using their sharp wit and humour online. Without belittling the incident and the protests, people on social media, through their sarcastic tweets, have been portraying the fear that many have been feeling while going to watch the movie.

While someone wrote, “If you go and watch Padmaavat in Rajasthan and don’t stand up for the National Anthem, for which thing will you be beaten up first?”, another tweeted, “Don’t watch #Padmaavat in 3D. An arrow flying in your direction might be an actual arrow by Karni Sena.” There is also one who wrote, “#Padmaavat is the biggest suspense movie ever. You never know until the end of the movie who will die – Khilji, Ratan Singh, Padmavati or the audience.”

Here some of the these reactions.

#Padmaavat is the biggest suspense movie ever. You never know until the end of the movie who will die – Khilji, Ratan Singh, Padmavati or the audience. — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 25, 2018

If you go and watch Padmaavat in Rajasthan and don’t stand up for the National Anthem, for which thing will you be beaten up first? — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 22, 2018

Don’t watch #Padmaavat in 3D. An arrow flying in your direction might be an actual arrow by Karni Sena. — Shuchi Singh Kalra (@shuchikalra) January 25, 2018

Hey I’m going to watch #Padmaavat at PVR. Coming? No bro Why? I am scared Scared of Karni Sena? No dude. Scared of the price of popcorn & samosas at PVR — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) January 24, 2018

The real reason why Karni Sena has a problem with #Padmaavat… pic.twitter.com/R617BEDYeq — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 24, 2018

Watching #Padmaavat in 3D “Wow! This war scene looks so realistic” “Oh Wait! No! The Karni Sena has entered the theatre” “Bhaago” — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) January 25, 2018

Loved the climax in #Padmaavat when everyone was worried about Karni Sena waiting for them outside the multiplex. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 25, 2018

Me just coming out of theatre after watching padmavati n checking if karni sena is out there or not😂😂😂#Padmaavat @deepikapadukone#KarniSenaViolence pic.twitter.com/IvS8luAMOz — Ankit 🇮🇳 (@SuperADianAnkit) January 25, 2018

Dear karni sena , my ex would be watching padmaavat at nearby PVR at 6:30 pm so dekhlo kaise karna hai — Singha la flame🔥 (@heisenjit) January 25, 2018

