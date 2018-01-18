Latest News

Padmaavat ban gets a stay by Supreme Court; Twitterati hail the judgment

Padmaavati ban row: Supreme Court on Thursday (January 18) lifted the ban on the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh film, and it will now release worldwide on January 25. Padmaavat, that was initially known as Padmavati, has been mired in controversy for a long time now.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 18, 2018 3:18 pm
Padmaavat, Padmaavat ban, Padmaavat release date, Padmaavat supreme court, Padmaavat news, deepika padukone Padmaavat, Padmaavat sanjay leela bhansali, Padmavati, padmavati ban, padmavati release date, padmavati news,twitter reactions, india news, india indian express, indian express news Padmaavat ban row: After the decision by the Supreme Court, Padmaavat, that was initially known as Padmavati, will now release across India on January 25.

The Supreme Court on Thursday (January 18) lifted the ban imposed by six states on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat. The state governments of Haryana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand had earlier declared that they will not allow screening of the movie. The film’s producers filed a petition challenging the same. Padmaavat — that was initially known as Padmavati and stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor — will now release worldwide on January 25, clashing with with Akshay Kumar’s PadMan.

Padmaavat, that narrates the story of the legendary queen Padmini, has been mired in controversy for a long time now. In the light of the death threats given to Padukone and Bhansali, and the furore that the subject matter of the film caused, its release date was postponed from December 1, 2017, to January 25, 2018. But the film continued to face oppositions. The decision by the Supreme Court comes as a breather for many, and is being applauded by people on social media.

While one user with the Twitter handle @ThePujaTel wrote, “SC lifts ban on #Padmaavat so it will release across India. Art wins!!!” another user with the Twitter handle  @aavishhkar wrote, “Congratulation to the Makers & Well Wishers of #Padmaavat !”

Here are some of the reactions.

 

In the midst of all this, some people on social media are also anticipating, albeit in jest, on what could be Akshay Kumar’s reaction right now.

