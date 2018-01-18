Padmaavat ban gets a stay by Supreme Court; Twitterati hail the judgment

Padmaavat ban row: After the decision by the Supreme Court, Padmaavat, that was initially known as Padmavati, will now release across India on January 25. Padmaavat ban row: After the decision by the Supreme Court, Padmaavat, that was initially known as Padmavati, will now release across India on January 25.

The Supreme Court on Thursday (January 18) lifted the ban imposed by six states on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat. The state governments of Haryana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand had earlier declared that they will not allow screening of the movie. The film’s producers filed a petition challenging the same. Padmaavat — that was initially known as Padmavati and stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor — will now release worldwide on January 25, clashing with with Akshay Kumar’s PadMan.

Padmaavat, that narrates the story of the legendary queen Padmini, has been mired in controversy for a long time now. In the light of the death threats given to Padukone and Bhansali, and the furore that the subject matter of the film caused, its release date was postponed from December 1, 2017, to January 25, 2018. But the film continued to face oppositions. The decision by the Supreme Court comes as a breather for many, and is being applauded by people on social media.

While one user with the Twitter handle @ThePujaTel wrote, “SC lifts ban on #Padmaavat so it will release across India. Art wins!!!” another user with the Twitter handle @aavishhkar wrote, “Congratulation to the Makers & Well Wishers of #Padmaavat !”

Here are some of the reactions.

SC lifts ban on #Padmaavat so it will release across India. Art wins!!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/dwkLFHeBqy — Puja Teli (@ThePujaTeli) January 18, 2018

Finally some great news coming in! #SupremeCourt lifts the ban from all states on #Padmaavat. What a relief to all those involved with this film. Cannot wait to see this film now.. @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial @shahidkapoor @ShobhaIyerSant congratulations ❤ — Urvi Parikh (@filmykiida) January 18, 2018

SUPREME COURT LIFTED THE BAN ON PADMAAVAT. It’s coming out everywhere in the country, as of now. Always support filmmakers. — Siddhant Adlakha (@SidizenKane) January 18, 2018

Liberals are celebrating after supreme court lifted the ban on #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/2kXljJ7WrD — दिमाग से पैदल ! (@DeemagSePaidal) January 18, 2018

In the midst of all this, some people on social media are also anticipating, albeit in jest, on what could be Akshay Kumar’s reaction right now.

Condition of akki fans after #Padmaavat ban uplift. pic.twitter.com/ccHLUkgfgN — Aditya Verma (@AdityaV43996856) January 18, 2018

