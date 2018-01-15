‘Death of democracy?’: Padmaavat’s full-page disclaimer ad leaves Twitterati seething with anger

A full-page disclaimer issued by the ‘Padmaavat’ makers hasn’t gone down well with Twitter users. (Source: File Photo) A full-page disclaimer issued by the ‘Padmaavat’ makers hasn’t gone down well with Twitter users. (Source: File Photo)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical drama Padmaavat — renamed from Padmavati — is finally set to see the light of the day on January 25 after all the fuss and furore across India. From vandalism on the sets to death threats to Deepika Padukone, the film-makers had to go through a lot of struggle. Embroiled in controversies ever since its trailer was released on social media, the makers had to stall the film from hitting the screens on its scheduled date December 1.

The storm hasn’t yet died down, as Karni Sena continues to demand a complete ban on the film. To make sure that this time, there is no row around the release date, the makers issued a full page disclaimer advertisement. From saying that the film “never had a dream sequence” between Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmavati to clarifying that “the film has been cleared with only five modifications” by the CBFC, the ad put out by the makers seems to have a rather “apologetic” and “beseeching” tone.

Here’s what the disclaimer reads.

“The film ‘Padmaavat’ is based on the epic ‘Padmavat’ by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi which is a revered work of fiction.

The film does not have and never had a dream sequence between Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmavati.

We have made this film as an ode to the famed valour, legacy and courage of Rajputs.

The film portrays Rani Padmavati with utmost respect and does not tarnish her repute or misrepresent her character in any manner.

The film has been cleared with only five modifications by the CBFC and is officially approved for release in India with a U/A certificate.

There are no further cuts or modifications to the film.

We are grateful to the government authorities, CBFC, film fraternity and our fans for their support.”

No sooner did it surface on social media, Twitter users expressed their shock and anguish after reading it. While many stated how it was “sad” to read the disclaimer for a piece of fiction, one user even went on to say that it was the “death of democracy”. Check out some reactions here.

I just feel bad for the poster designer of Padmaavat who was called for one more round of annoying changes. — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) January 14, 2018

Statutory warning on a cigarette pack, I understand. This, I don’t. No place for art in my country.#Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/dazvLQ4ffu — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) January 15, 2018

The joke is on us. A reminder of our fragile ego and misplaced priorities as a nation. Glad this is a 1st page ad. #Padmaavat http://t.co/5YN0iKthTR — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) January 15, 2018

This is just sad. Sad sad sad! — Mister Chang (@MeiyangChang) January 15, 2018

When you have to offer a full page ad as an explanation for a work of fiction based on a work of fiction. #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/GrYlLcGdis — punin (@neebooon) January 15, 2018

Clarifies everything that you want to know. #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/rFWfXkVLqA — Akshaye Rathi (@akshayerathi) January 15, 2018

Ultimate mocking of CBFC. http://t.co/IaRmce1XVx — Pawan Jetty (@pawan_jetty) January 15, 2018

Oh my god what is this country. pic.twitter.com/hJdUn5DE1g — Harnidh Kaur (@PedestrianPoet) January 15, 2018

What the death of democracy looks like pic.twitter.com/NXWI4Zs2TK — Neha Ramneek Kapoor (@PWNeha) January 15, 2018

our country can tolerate dhinchak pooja but not #padmavat . sad,very sad http://t.co/JfRJVTRotz — Srinjoyee Ghosh (@Myself_Srin) January 15, 2018

We are not a great country… This way I think we will never be.. http://t.co/nJoWNU0KOF — sourabh jain (@sourabh_kuki) January 15, 2018

This is possibly how a democracy dies, not with a bang but a whimper. #Padmaavat http://t.co/ymjzcedaHJ — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) January 15, 2018

When a filmmaker has to apologise and provide proof of creativity and authenticity at every given point. 😑 #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/48RVTKlllr — Survi (@PavanSurvi) January 15, 2018

Oh for crying out out loud! A full page disclaimer to avoid further chaos. It’s honestly sad to see what’s happening with #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/YqsaEaWUjo — Srinidhi G Krishnan (@srinidhi_gk) January 15, 2018

This worries me not only as a lawyer but also as a citizen of this Country. We want to be developed but how about being Mature. Do we realise that by restoring to vandalism & violent ways we restrict investments & tourism in our country & how about our nation’s image? #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/4ErsjeZucw — Aditya Parolia (@A_Parolia) January 15, 2018

I can see a future where two hours of a movie’s runtime will be filled with all sorts of disclaimers, and the rest half an hour will be whatever left of the movie after Censor Board’s butchering. #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/WCaGGb5Im0 — Sreeju Sudhakaran (@sree_thru_me) January 15, 2018

What is your reaction after reading the disclaimer? Tell us in the comments below.

