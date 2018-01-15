Latest News

‘Death of democracy?’: Padmaavat’s full-page disclaimer ad leaves Twitterati seething with anger

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama 'Padmaavat' is set for release on January 25. Sending a clarification for all the controversies, the makers issued a full-page disclaimer ad, but it didn't go well with Twitter users.

padmaavat, padmavat, padmavati, padmaavat full page ad, padmaavat ad disclaimer, deepika padukone, sanjay leela bhansali, ranveer singh, rani padmavati, rajput, indian express, indian express news A full-page disclaimer issued by the ‘Padmaavat’ makers hasn’t gone down well with Twitter users. (Source: File Photo)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical drama Padmaavat — renamed from Padmavati — is finally set to see the light of the day on January 25 after all the fuss and furore across India. From vandalism on the sets to death threats to Deepika Padukone, the film-makers had to go through a lot of struggle. Embroiled in controversies ever since its trailer was released on social media, the makers had to stall the film from hitting the screens on its scheduled date December 1.

The storm hasn’t yet died down, as Karni Sena continues to demand a complete ban on the film. To make sure that this time, there is no row around the release date, the makers issued a full page disclaimer advertisement. From saying that the film “never had a dream sequence” between Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmavati to clarifying that “the film has been cleared with only five modifications” by the CBFC, the ad put out by the makers seems to have a rather “apologetic” and “beseeching” tone.

Here’s what the disclaimer reads.

“The film ‘Padmaavat’ is based on the epic ‘Padmavat’ by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi which is a revered work of fiction.
The film does not have and never had a dream sequence between Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmavati.
We have made this film as an ode to the famed valour, legacy and courage of Rajputs.
The film portrays Rani Padmavati with utmost respect and does not tarnish her repute or misrepresent her character in any manner.
The film has been cleared with only five modifications by the CBFC and is officially approved for release in India with a U/A certificate.
There are no further cuts or modifications to the film.
We are grateful to the government authorities, CBFC, film fraternity and our fans for their support.”

No sooner did it surface on social media, Twitter users expressed their shock and anguish after reading it. While many stated how it was “sad” to read the disclaimer for a piece of fiction, one user even went on to say that it was the “death of democracy”. Check out some reactions here.

What is your reaction after reading the disclaimer? Tell us in the comments below.

