VIDEO: In a first, Pune woman skydives wearing a Nauvari sari and it’s worth a watch

Adventurist Shital Rane-Mahajan wore her sari in Maharashtrian style for her historic skydiving moment. (Source: Rohan Karkare) Adventurist Shital Rane-Mahajan wore her sari in Maharashtrian style for her historic skydiving moment. (Source: Rohan Karkare)

Women and saris are a wonderful combination. Be it giving a modern touch like Shilpa Shetty Kundra or wearing it the traditional way like Deepika Padukone, the six-yard wonder has always managed to get our attention. Now, draping a sari might not come easy to everyone, let alone skydiving in it – which adventurist Shital Rane-Mahajan actually did! It’s an extraordinary feat and we are sure ace designer Sabyasachi would be really proud of this move.

In case you are wondering what we are referring to, at a recent Harvard India conference, the designer said, “I think, if you tell me that you do not know how to wear a sari, I would say shame on you. It’s a part of your culture, (you) need stand up for it.” He added, “Women and men are trying very hard to be something that they are not. Your clothing should be a part of who you are and connect you to your roots.”

The Pune-based adventure junkie sure seems to be in touch with her roots. Recently, the 35-year old took the plunge in Thailand and her amazing video is going viral. For the jump, she draped herself in a Nauvari. However, this amazing attempt is not a surprise to those familiar with her.

The Padma Shri awardee and mother of two nine-year-old sons has already around 18 national skydiving records, along with six international records. In fact, she is known to be the first woman to have done her first ever parachute jump without undergoing any training over the North Pole and first accelerated free fall jump without any trials over Antarctica. Mahajan has also skydived twice from an aircraft at a height of around 13,000ft above the world-famous tourist resort of Pattaya. But to do it in a sari, that’s a first!

Watch the video here:

“I wanted to do something different with International Women’s Day coming up next month, so I decided on wearing the Maharashtrian ‘Nav-wari sari’ for my skydives,” Mahajan told IANS.

She is not the only one who has made working around in a sari look like it’s a piece of cake. Recently, we saw Mandira Bedi doing push-ups in a sari, while Milind Soman’s mother Usha Soman has been seen running marathons and doing planks in the traditional wear.

