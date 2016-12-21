Outrageous! Can you believe the reasons for people objecting to Kareena and Saif’s naming their son Taimur?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are blessed with a baby boy Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are blessed with a baby boy

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are blessed with a baby boy and they have named the newborn Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Now, what they name their kid is entirely their prerogative. Commenting on whether you like it or not is acceptable because we live in a country that gives freedom of expression (mostly) but wishing ill for the kid who’s just a day old is crossing all boundaries of human decency.

There are people on social media who actually wrote, “Let’s just hope the kid dies from cancer or better I am hoping kareena was infected with Zika during her pregnancy”. The comment came after a tweet by Pakistan-origin Canadian author Tarek Fatah, who has been posting about Saifeena’s baby ever since the name was announced.

The author turned the discussion in another direction by relating little Taimur’s name to the the Turko-mongol invader Temur Lang or Tamerlane who raided Delhi in 1399 AD and massacred a quoted estimate of 10,000 Indians. “U r either illiterate or arrogant @KareenaOnline. By naming yr son #Taimur u hv ensured he’ll be equated to a mass murderer of Indians 4ever. You’re happy Kareena and Saif named their son Timur, a man who committed a genocide of Hindus in India? What is wrong with u @KaranJohar?” he wrote in his tweets.

In his Facebook post that has gone viral, here’s what he wrote.

I am astounded. How on earth would any Indian name their son ‘Timur’ or ‘Taimur’ the man who committed a genocide of Hindus and Muslims of India, who built pyramids of human skulls across India. And this is the supposed ‘Muslim royalty’ of Hindustan?

For Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to name their son ‘Taimur’ is evidence of utter ignorance or an arrogant embrace of the crimes committed by those who invaded and plundered Hindustan.

What a fall, from Tagore to Timur.

This is not all! There are people who hold similar views.

