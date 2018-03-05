Oscars 2018: Sridevi, Shashi Kapoor’s special ‘In Memoriam’ tribute leaves Twitterati teary-eyed

Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor were remembered at the In Memoriam segment of the Oscars 2018, and Twitter burst with heartfelt reactions to the surprise. (Source: Dr Karan Jani/Twitter) Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor were remembered at the In Memoriam segment of the Oscars 2018, and Twitter burst with heartfelt reactions to the surprise. (Source: Dr Karan Jani/Twitter)

With a few snubs and surprises, the 90th Academy Awards kick-started with an opening monologue by popular talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, and The Shape of Water predictably bagged the Best Picture Award. However, what caught most Indians offguard was the In Memoriam session at the 90th Academy Awards. Sridevi, who breathed her last on February 24, got a special homage along with Shashi Kapoor during the segment at the Oscars this year.

Horror genre legend George Romero, former James Bond actor Roger Moore, king of comedy Jerry Lewis, French star Jeanne Moreau, Bela Lugosi actor Martin Landau, popular supporting actor Harry Dean Stanton and The Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme were among the other artistes who were remembered for their contribution to cinema.

Grateful for their inclusion, Twitter users — from the film fraternity as well as their fans and followers — spilled their thoughts and expressed how it was an “emotional” moment for them. Celebs like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Rampal, Sophie Choudhry and Kunal Kohli started a string of tweets to shed light on the legendary moment. While some called it “the best gift” and a “heartwarming gesture”, others were moved to tears.

Check out some heartfelt reactions here.

Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor in Oscars Memoriam. What true great stars we have lost. #oscars90 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) March 5, 2018

The Oscars honor our very own Sridevi ji and Shashi Kapoor ji in their In memorium section! They must be smiling from the heavens ❤ — Milap (@zmilap) March 5, 2018

Proud and teary eyed moment for us all to see a tribute being paid to #Sridevi & #ShashiKapoor at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/p2uB7PZJyn — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) March 5, 2018

Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor remembered at the #Oscars. An important nod to reach of Indian cinema. pic.twitter.com/RlnLp1QKUq — Dr. Karan Jani (@AstroKPJ) March 5, 2018

So emotional! I still cannot believe that #Sridevi is gone. pic.twitter.com/DkMXUvWe3c — DANIEL PILLAI (@Daniel_Pillai) March 5, 2018

Thank you #Oscars for paying tribute to #Sridevi & #ShashiKapoor tonight amongst the many incredible global artists we lost this in the last year🙏🏼💔#Oscars2018 — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) March 5, 2018

Teary eyed to see #Sridevi being featured in the Oscars IN MEMORIUM.. ♥️ — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) March 5, 2018

Heartwarming gesture by the @TheAcademy to honor our legends Late #Sridevi Ji & #SashiKapoor in the Memoriam section of #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/qCkrqAOgGr — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 5, 2018

Sridevi on #Oscars In Memoriam might have been the best gift that The Academy could’ve given all of us. Thank you @TheAcademy #sridevi forever — Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) March 5, 2018

She never did a Hollywood flick. But Hollywood could have not overlooked what she did in the movies! She was udoutedbly one of the best ever. @SrideviBKapoor #Sridevi #Oscars — Noyon Jyoti Parasara (@NoyonSENSE) March 5, 2018

Wow! The #InMemoriam section of the #Oscars both had Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor! Two of India’s finest actors :( both gone within a year.. glad that they were featured in this esteemed list pic.twitter.com/ojRoF5U3YV — Aadit Kapadia (@ask0704) March 5, 2018

They included Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor in the In Memoriam tribute and I didn’t see it coming and now I’m tearing up a bit #oscars — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) March 5, 2018

Holy what, they got Sridevi in the in memoriam? She died like three days ago? AND Shashi Kapoor? I’m flabbergasted. Hollywood remembered bollywood is a thing. — Shivam Bhatt (@elektrotal) March 5, 2018

Call me a sentimental fool if you will, but I always wait for the #Oscars In Memoriam section. I knew #ShashiKapoor would be remembered at today’s ceremony because he has worked abroad, but they also honoured #Sridevi today and that meant a lot. A big hug to @TheAcademy. — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) March 5, 2018

Sridevi in the In Memorandum is having as powerful an effect on me as AR Rahman’s & more so Carnatic powerhouse Bombay Jayashri’s past oscar noms. Makes me feel like a lil Tamil girl who sings alternative classical music has a shot at being part of the #oscars crowd one day. — Shami Sivasubramanian (@Shami_Siva) March 5, 2018

What was your reaction after looking at the special tributes to the Bollywood icons? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

