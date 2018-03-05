  • Associate Sponsor
Oscars 2018: Sridevi, Shashi Kapoor’s special ‘In Memoriam’ tribute leaves Twitterati teary-eyed

Grateful for the inclusion of Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor in the In Memoriam section of the Oscars 2018, Twitter users — from the film fraternity as well as their fans and followers — expressed how it was an "emotional" moment for them.

Written by Jyotsna Basotia | New Delhi | Updated: March 5, 2018 5:24 pm
oscars 2018, academy awards, oscar awards, oscar winners, academy awards 2018, sridevi, shashi kapoor, sridevi oscar tribute, shashi kapoor oscar tribute, indian express, indian express news Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor were remembered at the In Memoriam segment of the Oscars 2018, and Twitter burst with heartfelt reactions to the surprise. (Source: Dr Karan Jani/Twitter)
With a few snubs and surprises, the 90th Academy Awards kick-started with an opening monologue by popular talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, and The Shape of Water predictably bagged the Best Picture Award. However, what caught most Indians offguard was the In Memoriam session at the 90th Academy Awards. Sridevi, who breathed her last on February 24, got a special homage along with Shashi Kapoor during the segment at the Oscars this year.

Horror genre legend George Romero, former James Bond actor Roger Moore, king of comedy Jerry Lewis, French star Jeanne Moreau, Bela Lugosi actor Martin Landau, popular supporting actor Harry Dean Stanton and The Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme were among the other artistes who were remembered for their contribution to cinema.

Grateful for their inclusion, Twitter users — from the film fraternity as well as their fans and followers — spilled their thoughts and expressed how it was an “emotional” moment for them. Celebs like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Rampal, Sophie Choudhry and Kunal Kohli started a string of tweets to shed light on the legendary moment. While some called it “the best gift” and a “heartwarming gesture”, others were moved to tears.

What was your reaction after looking at the special tributes to the Bollywood icons? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

