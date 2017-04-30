When Twitterati won’t let Australian cricketer Adam Zampa and his girlfriend forget their attempt at Hindi

Adam Zampa and his girlfriend Hattie Leigh Palmer in Mumbai. (Source: Twitter) Adam Zampa and his girlfriend Hattie Leigh Palmer in Mumbai. (Source: Twitter)

Visiting cricketers surely have a ‘thing’ for India, a special place in their hearts about country’s culture, hospitality, food among other things. And surely Jonty Rhodes tops the list after the former South African player named his daughter India. Well, not everyone can do that, but as they fall in love, they surely try to say a few words in Hindi here and there. But do they realise what they are picking up and what implications it might have?

Well, it turned out to be quite embarrassing for Australian cricketer Adam Zampa and his girlfriend Hattie Leigh Palmer. The duo was in India as Zampa is part the Rising Pune Supergiant team in the IPL 2017.

Like any ecstatic traveller, Palmer posted a photo of her recent trip and thanked India. Only she made an embarrassing error while trying her hand at the local the local language and writing a caption in Hindi. Whoever taught them Hindi sure had a huge laugh, and so did everyone else on social media, as we can only imagine Palmer didn’t quite mean to say what she did – and that too on a public forum.

ALSO READ | This cute couple selfie is actually freaking everyone out, can you figure out why?

But what really grabbed everyone’s attention on the Internet was Zampa’s reply. He seems certainly more unaware about Hindi that his girlfriend. In his comment to the photo on Instagram, he used a desi cuss word, and quite excitedly might we add.

Well, can you really blame anyone? Apart from Zampa’s Hindi coach, who has apparently slyly has been teaching him and his girlfriend all the wrong words.

Though Palmer removed the comments and the caption from her Insta post, Netizens surely did not miss the gaffe. Pictures of her caption and Zampa’s comment have now gone viral.

Adam Zampa with PDA goals. pic.twitter.com/2jUHrpZ3wp — Aprajit (@Wazzzir) April 26, 2017

Adam zampa and his gf are couple goals😂@SarcasmHubb pic.twitter.com/CaeYuzwHaF — Divesh Shetty (@Diveshdvd) April 26, 2017

Someone’s been teaching @zamps63 and his girlfriend incorrect Hindi😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eNrjH4opXE — Sanjari Haria (@sanjariharia98) April 29, 2017

Never trust Indians teaching you hindi.🔥🔥#adamzampa

Couple goals 😂💛🙈 — pranjali paliwal (@PaliwalPranjali) April 29, 2017

Adam Zampa ~ Tell Me Those 3 Magical Words… Girlfriend ~ Muh Me Lele !! — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) April 28, 2017

Funniest thing you’ll see on the internet today. I present to you, Adam Zampa and his missus. pic.twitter.com/MKlGPF4pGA — Shounak (@Shounak1) April 26, 2017

@zamps63 I wonder, who is your Hindi tutor mate? Lol ….. Whoever is teaching you is a pure evil. ROFL !! Hahahahaha — Avroneel BIswas (@AvroneelBiswas) April 28, 2017

Adam Zampa has got a really kinky girlfriend. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vL0Z5l3dY8 — God (@TheSRKian) April 29, 2017

LMAO. Aussie spinners always have tough time in subcontinent. Adam Zampa’s Instagram. pic.twitter.com/ydOdy9pCaX — Ajinkya (@ajinkya_koshti) April 26, 2017

Adam Zampa and his gf are couple goals. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OSt3yPGSK7 — Aisharya Dutta (@imaisharya) April 27, 2017

@icodeinswift @vickyturtle Then you gotta check Adam Zampa’s insta page to know what masters he and his wife have become in hurling desi abuses. 😜 — Amit kashyap (@swiftyHigh) April 30, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd