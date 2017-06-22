Latest News

Here’s how Twitterati hilariously reacted to OnePlus 5’s launch in India

As OnePlus 5 was launched in India, people couldn't stop cracking jokes on the latest model on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 22, 2017 11:02 pm
oneplus 5, oneplus 5 mobile, oneplus 5 launch india, oneplus 5 features, oneplus 5 specifications, oneplus 5 price india, oneplus 5 camera, oneplus 5 twitter reactions, oneplus 5 twitter jokes, indian express, indian express news Excited to buy OnePlus 5? (Source: OnePlusstore.in)
After fascinating mobile phone users with OnePlus 2 and OnePlus 3, the Chinese tech company OnePlus has now unveiled their new version OnePlus 5, which is all set to lock horns with Apple’s iPhone 7. Unlike its last model OnePlus 3T, the newest addition is slimmer and lighter. Its anodised aluminium body is way curvier, and it comes in two colours — Midnight Black and Slate Gray!

As soon as the buzz spread on social media, people couldn’t wait to know what the latest model looks like and the new features it encompasses. While some delightfully tweeted about its key specifications, colour, RAM, price and features, there were a few others who indulged in sharing some humour on Twitter. Cracking jokes on “one plus five equals to six” or wondering why “OnePlus 4 wasn’t launched”, the social media networking site was flooded with jokes and memes.

Here are a few reactions that you simply can’t miss.

While it has a lot of other new features, OnePlus 5 boasts of a dual camera module, and it has attracted a lot of users. Moreover, it sports a metal unibody design, and the screen gets 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. While it supports a dual SIM smartphone that supports 4G VoLTE, there’s no microSD card slot in OnePlus 5. The 6GB RAM option of OnePlus 5 costs Rs 32,999, while the 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 37,999.

Pop-up events will be held across four Indian cities — including New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai — from June 23 to June 25. Open sale for OnePlus 5 begin June 27.

