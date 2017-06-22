Here’s how Twitterati hilariously reacted to OnePlus 5’s launch in India

Excited to buy OnePlus 5? (Source: OnePlusstore.in) Excited to buy OnePlus 5? (Source: OnePlusstore.in)

After fascinating mobile phone users with OnePlus 2 and OnePlus 3, the Chinese tech company OnePlus has now unveiled their new version OnePlus 5, which is all set to lock horns with Apple’s iPhone 7. Unlike its last model OnePlus 3T, the newest addition is slimmer and lighter. Its anodised aluminium body is way curvier, and it comes in two colours — Midnight Black and Slate Gray!

As soon as the buzz spread on social media, people couldn’t wait to know what the latest model looks like and the new features it encompasses. While some delightfully tweeted about its key specifications, colour, RAM, price and features, there were a few others who indulged in sharing some humour on Twitter. Cracking jokes on “one plus five equals to six” or wondering why “OnePlus 4 wasn’t launched”, the social media networking site was flooded with jokes and memes.

Here are a few reactions that you simply can’t miss.

Once you buy “one plus”, your budget will “never settle”. 😂 #OnePlus5Launch #neversettle — Yash Patel (@0303_yash) June 22, 2017

One Plus 5 costs 38000₹. All the iPhone 7 plus owners can sell their phone and buy a brand new One Plus 5 And party with remaining money — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 22, 2017

The water served at #OnePlus5Launch is a Bisleri rip-off. I think you know where I’ll go with this joke. pic.twitter.com/wDvnGmnsQd — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) June 22, 2017

How iPhone 7 plus and one plus 5 look together pic.twitter.com/OfUuOkX81C — . (@zZoker) June 22, 2017

While it has a lot of other new features, OnePlus 5 boasts of a dual camera module, and it has attracted a lot of users. Moreover, it sports a metal unibody design, and the screen gets 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. While it supports a dual SIM smartphone that supports 4G VoLTE, there’s no microSD card slot in OnePlus 5. The 6GB RAM option of OnePlus 5 costs Rs 32,999, while the 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 37,999.

Pop-up events will be held across four Indian cities — including New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai — from June 23 to June 25. Open sale for OnePlus 5 begin June 27.

