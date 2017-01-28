Old tweet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ‘art’ goes viral after attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali

This tweet of PMO India has gone viral This tweet of PMO India has gone viral

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his crew were attacked by Karni Sena in Jaipur on January 27. The members claim they vandalised the set and slapped Bhansali because his next release Padmavati is distorting history of queen Pabmini. Interestingly, the accusation is being considered baseless because the movie hasn’t even been released yet. The whole film industry is standing by Bhansali and wish to collectively take an action against “bullying”.

Amid the chaos, an old tweet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone viral on social media in which he had written that art cannot have any restrictions. “Art can’t have any restrictions or limits: PM @narendramodi,” tweeted PMO India when Modi inaugurated a new building of the Bombay Art Society in Mumbai. “Art brings our history to life,” he had said at the event. But the tweet is being massively shared on social media because of the incident that happened yesterday which is nothing but restricting art.

Also read| After attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Anurag Kashyap gives it back to troll in a way he’ll never forget

This particular tweet was brought to notice in June 2016 as well during Udta Punjab controversy when censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani had asked the filmmakers to cut 89 scenes from the film.

Read the reactions here.

See even Modiji is supporting Sanjay Leela Bhansali :( pic.twitter.com/GsVHQNLVNB — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) January 28, 2017

The devil quoting the scriptures – “Art can’t have any restrictions or limits: PMnarendramodi” – Say that 2 ur chaddiwalas LOL! #slb #namo — Shravan (@Shravz) January 28, 2017

@PMOIndia @narendramodi kya majak karte ho Modi ji — How Dare She 🎭 (@RatiLovDeepika) January 28, 2017

@PMOIndia @narendramodi Well as today’s top comedian you have all the freedom to mock yourself. — sumit desai (@fakesumit) January 28, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd