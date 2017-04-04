No kidding! Ola ‘charged’ this Mumbai guy a whopping Rs149 crore on April 1 (for a ride that didn’t happen!)

That’s one heck of a ride, if someone could actually pull off a bill like this. (Source: Sushil Narsian/Facebook) That’s one heck of a ride, if someone could actually pull off a bill like this. (Source: Sushil Narsian/Facebook)

Social media was buzzing with pranks and jokes on April 1. Well, it had to be so, because it was April Fools’ Day! But, a Mumbai resident got fooled for real, and he’s even tweeted and written a Facebook post on it, which is being shared online.

ALSO READ | Delhi woman’s harrowing Facebook post about her experience with Uber driver is going viral

Sushil Narsian was apparently caught in an unbelievable loop when he booked a cab from his residence in Mulund West to Vakola Market. Unfortunately, the driver could not locate his house as his phone stopped working. Narsian, meanwhile, kept walking down the street to reach the driver’s location. By the time he reached the pick-up point, the driver cancelled the ride.

ALSO READ | An Uber driver asked a passenger to give him Rs 2,000 note and what he did next will shock you

Narsian tried to book another cab instead. But, what he saw next on the app hit him like a ton of bricks. It said he couldn’t book another cab because of a pending balance of Rs 1,49,10,51,648. Can’t figure out how much that amount totals up to? Well, it’s over 149 crore. Shocked, aren’t you?

The cab service company also deducted Rs 127 from his wallet. All for a ride that didn’t even happen! See his tweet here.

For a ride that didn’t come to location specified, driver did not takeppen the door, I’m charged and how! Jai ho @Olacabs. Riding Uber now pic.twitter.com/SIOAFzs77g — Sushil Narsian (@SushilNarsian) April 1, 2017

Later, when he got in touch with the cab company, they said it was a technical glitch and refunded his money within 2 hours.

@SushilNarsian This is definitely not the experience we’d like you to have. Please DM the booking ID and we’ll look into this immediately. — Olacabs Support (@ola_supports) April 1, 2017

He also posted it on Facebook and some users had hilarious comments.

Well, there’s no fool like an old fool… Especially on April Fools’!

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd