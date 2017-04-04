Trending News

No kidding! Ola ‘charged’ this Mumbai guy a whopping Rs149 crore on April 1 (for a ride that didn’t happen!)

The guy was caught in an unbelievable loop when he booked an Ola cab from his residence in Mulund West to Vakola Market.

Published:April 4, 2017 10:10 pm
ola cab, sushil narsain ola cab, ola charged 149 crore, ola charges 149 crore, ola bill 149 crore, sushil narsain ola cab, indian express, indian express news That’s one heck of a ride, if someone could actually pull off a bill like this. (Source: Sushil Narsian/Facebook)

Social media was buzzing with pranks and jokes on April 1. Well, it had to be so, because it was April Fools’ Day! But, a Mumbai resident got fooled for real, and he’s even tweeted and written a Facebook post on it, which is being shared online.

Sushil Narsian was apparently caught in an unbelievable loop when he booked a cab from his residence in Mulund West to Vakola Market. Unfortunately, the driver could not locate his house as his phone stopped working. Narsian, meanwhile, kept walking down the street to reach the driver’s location. By the time he reached the pick-up point, the driver cancelled the ride.

Narsian tried to book another cab instead. But, what he saw next on the app hit him like a ton of bricks. It said he couldn’t book another cab because of a pending balance of Rs 1,49,10,51,648. Can’t figure out how much that amount totals up to? Well, it’s over 149 crore. Shocked, aren’t you?

The cab service company also deducted Rs 127 from his wallet. All for a ride that didn’t even happen! See his tweet here.

Later, when he got in touch with the cab company, they said it was a technical glitch and refunded his money within 2 hours.

He also posted it on Facebook and some users had hilarious comments.

Well, there’s no fool like an old fool… Especially on April Fools’!

