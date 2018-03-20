From US and China to North Korea: Technical glitch allows Indian users to book cabs to far-off destinations

Ever faced an issue while booking a cab? (Source: Thinkstock Images) Ever faced an issue while booking a cab? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

For many people who use cab services on a daily basis, surge prices and cancellation are common problems that they face. However, Prashant Shahi, who goes by the handle @coolboi567 on Twitter, ‏faced a different kind of issue when he tried to book an Ola cab. In an attempt to book a cab he ended up booking a destination that was around 5,000km away from India. Yes, you read that right. Interestingly, Shahi was able to book an Ola cab from his location, Bengaluru, to South Pyongan, North Korea, and the total trip would cost him over Rs 1 lakh. He decided to upload the screenshots of his booking on social media. Along with the picture, he tweeted, “Trip to #NorthKorea from #Bangalore just at ₹149088. @Olacabs @Ola_Bangalore #Ola #Bug”.

While Shahi’s tweet did not manage to get any attention from the company, another tweet by Rohit Menda, who goes by @dynamitedroid on Twitter, garnered some attention. Talking about the issue, he wrote, “How is this possible @Olacabs a trip to North Korea? Please check your systems. #Ola.”

How is this possible @Olacabs a trip to North Korea?

Please check your systems.#Olapic.twitter.com/wi92DObwGp — Rohit Menda (@dynamitedroid) March 17, 2018

Soon after, many people on social media tried booking cabs to far off countries and to their surprises, they were able to do so. Moreover, Menda also posted another screenshot where his friend was able to book a cab to the Great Wall of China. Here are some of the responses Menda’s tweet received.

A friend of mine book a cab from from Bangalore to the great wall of China and the driver arrived. Glitch isn’t solved yet @ola_supports @Olacabs @indiatimes #Ola pic.twitter.com/BoOou3ECCK — Rohit Menda (@dynamitedroid) March 20, 2018

well i can pick u up i am going to round trip so u can join me from there i am going to canada so send me ur location so that i can pick you up and we can have fun pic.twitter.com/xQOySw8JB2 — @kiran varma (@CracKvsJacK) March 19, 2018

Later the official Ola Twitter handle responded to the tweet informing the user that it was due to a technical glitch that the bookings were being done and they should try restarting their phone. In their tweet, they wrote, “This seems to be a technical glitch. Please restart the phone and try again.”

This seems to be a technical glitch. Please restart the phone and try again. — Ola Support (@ola_supports) March 17, 2018

It’s happening to all phones @Olacabs. I think you need to fix your system. Not our phones :) — Rohit Menda (@dynamitedroid) March 17, 2018

We have forwarded this to the relevant team to further look into this. We strive to serve you better. — Ola Support (@ola_supports) March 17, 2018

Have you ever faced such a technical glitch? Tell us in the comments section below.

