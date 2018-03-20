Latest News

From US and China to North Korea: Technical glitch allows Indian users to book cabs to far-off destinations

Later the official Ola Twitter handle responded to the tweet informing the user that it was due to a technical glitch that the bookings were being done and they should try restarting their phone to correct the same.

Written by Avantika Chopra | New Delhi | Updated: March 20, 2018 8:23 pm
Ola technical glitch, Ola books cab to North Korea, Bengaluru boy books cab to North Korea, Ola Cab booked North Korea, viral stories, indian express, indian express news Ever faced an issue while booking a cab? (Source: Thinkstock Images)
For many people who use cab services on a daily basis, surge prices and cancellation are common problems that they face. However, Prashant Shahi, who goes by the handle @coolboi567 on Twitter, ‏faced a different kind of issue when he tried to book an Ola cab. In an attempt to book a cab he ended up booking a destination that was around 5,000km away from India. Yes, you read that right. Interestingly, Shahi was able to book an Ola cab from his location, Bengaluru, to South Pyongan, North Korea, and the total trip would cost him over Rs 1 lakh. He decided to upload the screenshots of his booking on social media. Along with the picture, he tweeted, “Trip to #NorthKorea from #Bangalore just at ₹149088. @Olacabs @Ola_Bangalore #Ola #Bug”.

While Shahi’s tweet did not manage to get any attention from the company, another tweet by Rohit Menda, who goes by @dynamitedroid on Twitter, garnered some attention. Talking about the issue, he wrote, “How is this possible @Olacabs a trip to North Korea? Please check your systems. #Ola.”

Soon after, many people on social media tried booking cabs to far off countries and to their surprises, they were able to do so. Moreover, Menda also posted another screenshot where his friend was able to book a cab to the Great Wall of China. Here are some of the responses Menda’s tweet received.

Later the official Ola Twitter handle responded to the tweet informing the user that it was due to a technical glitch that the bookings were being done and they should try restarting their phone. In their tweet, they wrote, “This seems to be a technical glitch. Please restart the phone and try again.”

Have you ever faced such a technical glitch? Tell us in the comments section below.

