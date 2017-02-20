‘Ye to duty hai meri’ — The story of a CISF officer’s timely help is winning hearts on Twitter

How duty-bound and sincere are you to help somebody in distress? (Source: MeetUunglee/Twitter) How duty-bound and sincere are you to help somebody in distress? (Source: MeetUunglee/Twitter)

Waiting for your luggage at the airport and then realising that it got lost somewhere in the packing and unpacking — is probably one of the worst nightmares for a traveller. It must have been the same for this Twitter user, whose name is Anubhav K Sharma, according to his blog. It seems he lost his luggage at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. But not for long, as apparently a kind-hearted CISF officer helped him. He tweeted a photo along with the officer, which started doing the rounds of Twitter, in no time!

Sharma, who goes by the Twitter handle @MeetUungLee, posted on Twitter on February 19 about the CISF officer, who he has identified as Sunil Kumar. As much as nobody would want to end or begin their trip losing their luggage at the airport, the incident seems to have brought to light the sense of duty in an officer. While the general perception about men in uniform is that of callousness and lack of empathy, according to Sharma, this officer was different. According to his tweet, not only did Kumar help him retrieve his luggage, he also did so at a time when he was getting off duty. While doing so, he told Sharma, “ye to duty hai meri” (This is my duty). At a time when people are known for doing almost anything expecting something or the else in return, this officer set nothing less than an example by just doing his duty with a sense of sincerity. The post generated a lot of positive reactions lauding the officer on the micro blogging site.

Thank you @CISFHQrs! Inspector Sunil Kumar restored my faith. http://t.co/cEX1aEUmy0 — तोहार Chilled ऊँगली (@MeetUunngLee) February 19, 2017

Sample some of them here.

@MeetUunngLee such people restore my faith in humanity. — A. (@icchati) February 19, 2017

@MeetUunngLee Our nation needs ppl of his degree. Congratulations. @sagenaradamuni — Modified Ram (@ramnambiarcc) February 20, 2017

@MeetUunngLee till we have duty bound officers like him, our nation has good future. — Avinash Pandey (@asp0204) February 20, 2017

