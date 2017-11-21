VIDEO: Odisha man creates Guinness record for MOST number of STRAWS held in the mouth

The 23-year-old wanted to achieve a Guinness World Records title ever since he was a child. (Source: Guinnessworldrecords.com) The 23-year-old wanted to achieve a Guinness World Records title ever since he was a child. (Source: Guinnessworldrecords.com)

A man from Odisha has made headlines after setting a rather interesting Guinness World Record. Manoj Kumar Maharana, from Berhampur, managed to cram 459 drinking straws in his mouth and kept it for 10 seconds without using his hands, breaking the previous record of eight years for 400 straws.

In order to break the record Maharana had to make sure that all the plastic straws remained in his mouth for a minimum for 10 seconds without falling out and without him using his hands to support or hold the straws. The contenders are permitted to put elastic bands around the plastic tubes to hold them together. Also, each straw must have a minimum diameter of 0.64 cm.

According to the official Guinness World Records website, the 23-year-old wanted to ‘achieve a Guinness World Records title ever since he was a child, but he was really inspired to attempt a record after hearing about the previous record holder, Simon Elmore. Elmore achieved the world record after he stuffed 400 straws in his mouth and held them there for 10 seconds. This took place at the Mark ‘n’ Simon Show, Sollhuben, Bavaria, Germany, on 6 August 2009.

However, another variation of this record challenge is ‘most straws stuffed in the mouth’, where the contender is allowed to use their hands to hold the straws. Interestingly, this too is held by an Indian. Har Parkash, popularly known as Guinness Rishi, managed to hold 496 drinking straws in his mouth for 10 seconds. For the task, the determined record-breaker had all his teeth removed so that he could fit more straws in his mouth, stated the official website of Guinness World Records.

