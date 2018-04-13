‘Heroine in ICU, audience in COMA’: Varun Dhawan-Banita Sandhu starrer October garners mix reviews on Twitter

October is the story of two hotel management trainees, Dan ( Varun Dhawan) and Shiuli (Banita Sandhu) and how, when the latter falls into a deep coma in the film, resulting in an immense change in both their lives. October is the story of two hotel management trainees, Dan ( Varun Dhawan) and Shiuli (Banita Sandhu) and how, when the latter falls into a deep coma in the film, resulting in an immense change in both their lives.

Varun Dhawan and debutant Banita Sandhu’s film October, directed by Shoojit Sircar, released on April 13. As the film opened to fans and film buffs on Friday, writer Juhi Chaturvedi, known for her brilliant work in films like Piku and Vicky Donor, among others, has been hailed as the true star of the film. The story is of two hotel management trainees, Dan (Dhawan) and Shiuli (Sandhu), and how, when the latter falls into a deep coma in the film, resulting in an immense change in both their lives. Movie enthusiasts who have watched the film, meanwhile, are giving a mixed response on social media. While for some October has come across as a heart-touching film changing the meaning of love forever, for others, “it is a waste of time”.

“It’s a medical documentary made in Bollywood. If someone says “October will surprise you” it’s a typical misleading message just to sell movie tickets,” “Don’t waste your time and money on this medical bill it won’t heal your problem,” “#October is a sensitive love story which connects with the audience in a big way..

most of the film the heroine is in ICU, and the audience in COMA,” are just some of the responses the film has got on the Internet.

Here is what others have to say.

OCTOBER is like Ghalib’s teer-e-neem-kash – piercing through the heart just enough to leave you with a sense of being alive. Overwhelming, gentle, and achingly beautiful. The film to watch this week/month/year. Brilliant stuff @ShoojitSircar, @writeonj, and the entire team. — वरुण (@varungrover) April 13, 2018

Review of #October movie: it’s a medical documentary made in Bollywood. If someone says “October will surprise you” it’s a typical misleading message just to sell movie tickets. Don’t waste your time and money on this medical bill it won’t heal your problem. — IRFAN (@simplyirfan) April 12, 2018

#October is a sensitive love story which connects with the audience in a big way..

most of the film the heroine is in ICU..

and the audience in COMA.. — Amod Mehra (@MehraAmod) April 13, 2018

#octoberreview @ShoojitSircar knits the story of a common man in a most natural and brilliant way from dialogues to locations to faces and #October is one of those pure movies. But then u need brilliant actors to perform in that natural way and @Varun_dvn #VarunDhawan u nailed it — humayun (@humayun83) April 12, 2018

Loved it #October

I have no words to express my feelings. I just want to thanks for giving us a chance to watch one of the beautiful movie of

“Hindi Cinema”.@Varun_dvn sir u r really a great human being ☺️ u nailed it by ur amazing performance 🤗😇#movie #MovieReview — Vinita Vini (@imvinitavini) April 12, 2018

#October is a brilliant movie…can’t believe that I got to watch it with @Varun_dvn in the same cinema…@Varun_dvn u nailed this role and @BanitaSandhu u were so honest and pure..u were so sweet to take a picture with me and my cousins…😍😍 — Kashish (@Kashish0207) April 11, 2018

Absolutely LOVED october! Heart

melting movie, and amazing performance. Couldn’t have portrayed real genuine innocent love any better 💛 @Varun_dvn @BanitaSandhu pic.twitter.com/SDhQgUCcIG — sayukta27 (@sayukta27) April 13, 2018

Movie Review – #October Rating 4/5 Story and Screenplay of the film is fantastic like other films of Shoojit Sircar. His direction is BRILLIANT. — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) April 13, 2018

@Varun_dvn I wasn’t your fan till date, but today I watched #October. And I now totally your fan and also @BanitaSandhu what a realistic performance, this movie wasn’t about business it’s about the real cinema 🙌 it was off beat but it was damn beautiful DAN. @ShoojitSircar is💓 — Sarthak Mishra (@01mishra_jee) April 13, 2018

When love goes beyond Romance, and is just pure love, that’s the movie October for me. Bohot rulaya yaar tumne @Varun_dvn@ShoojitSircar@BanitaSandhu and the of the amazing supporting cast. Loved you all!#OctoberReview#October#VarunDhawan#ShoojitSircar — Ishq Kabeer (@KabeerKahinKa) April 13, 2018

Are you planning to watch the film? Let us know what you think of it in the comments’ section below.

