‘Heroine in ICU, audience in COMA’: Varun Dhawan-Banita Sandhu starrer October garners mix reviews on Twitter

Movie enthusiasts who have watched the Varun Dhawan-Banita Sandhu starrer 'October', are giving mixed responses on social media. While for some 'October' has come across as a heart-touching film changing the meaning of love forever, for others 'it is a waste of time.'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 13, 2018 4:14:13 pm
Varun dhawan, banita sandhu, october film reviews, october film reviews twitter reactions, Varun dhawan October twitter reactions, Indian Express, Indian Express News October is the story of two hotel management trainees, Dan ( Varun Dhawan) and Shiuli (Banita Sandhu) and how, when the latter falls into a deep coma in the film, resulting in an immense change in both their lives.

Varun Dhawan and debutant Banita Sandhu’s film October, directed by Shoojit Sircar, released on April 13. As the film opened to fans and film buffs on Friday, writer Juhi Chaturvedi, known for her brilliant work in films like Piku and Vicky Donor, among others, has been hailed as the true star of the film. The story is of two hotel management trainees, Dan (Dhawan) and Shiuli (Sandhu), and how, when the latter falls into a deep coma in the film, resulting in an immense change in both their lives. Movie enthusiasts who have watched the film, meanwhile, are giving a mixed response on social media. While for some October has come across as a heart-touching film changing the meaning of love forever, for others, “it is a waste of time”.

“It’s a medical documentary made in Bollywood. If someone says “October will surprise you” it’s a typical misleading message just to sell movie tickets,” “Don’t waste your time and money on this medical bill it won’t heal your problem,” “#October is a sensitive love story which connects with the audience in a big way..
most of the film the heroine is in ICU, and the audience in COMA,” are just some of the responses the film has got on the Internet.

Here is what others have to say.

