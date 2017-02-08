O Panneerselvam reveals he was ‘forced’ to resign as Tamil Nadu CM; here’s how Twitterati reacted

Tamil Nadu caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s latest revelations has set social media buzzing. (Source: PTI) Tamil Nadu caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s latest revelations has set social media buzzing. (Source: PTI)

After O Panneerselvam’s revelation at the Jayalalithaa memorial on Marina beach on February 7 night, Tamil Nadu politics has taken a fresh turn of attairs. Panneerselvam said that he was “forced” to resign to make way for VK Sasikala. He said that he wasn’t informed in advance about the legislature party’s meeting to elect Sasikala as the party chief and that her appointment was communicated to him at the last moment. With the twist in the already dramatised Tamil Nadu politics, Twitter started buzzing with a lot of people reacting strongly to the news.

While many posted tweets laden with ‘panner’ puns, others compared his silence (till then) to the infamous silence of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. Sample some of the reactions here.

Finally O. Panneerselvam comes out.

We have so far seen Panneer only putting Butter.

Today we saw him add Masala. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 7, 2017

Panneerselvam is that guy who broke up & later realized that he will be single on Valentine’s day. Now he wants to be in relationship again. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 7, 2017

OPS : Only Permanent Solution. @CMOTamilNadu — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) February 7, 2017

@sagarcasm Panneerselvam and Shashikala in happy days pic.twitter.com/hYlvOATdh6 — Bhavesh Jain (@Bhaveshjainex) February 7, 2017

Thalaivaaaa OPS da. Declare Paneer Soda as official drink of Tamil Nadu now. pic.twitter.com/T1L7mRID1F — SriramMADRAS (@SriramMadras) February 7, 2017

The real qn is :

Who is rajnikant supporting?

?? — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) February 7, 2017

