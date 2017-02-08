Trending News

O Panneerselvam reveals he was ‘forced’ to resign as Tamil Nadu CM; here’s how Twitterati reacted

'OPS : Only Permanent Solution.'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 8, 2017 11:13 am
#OPS, #OPSmyCM, O panneerselvam, sasikala, vk sasikala, tamil nadu, tamil nadu politics, o paneer, paneerselvam, indian express, indian express trending, trending in india Tamil Nadu caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s latest revelations has set social media buzzing. (Source: PTI)

After O Panneerselvam’s revelation at the Jayalalithaa memorial on Marina beach on February 7 night, Tamil Nadu politics has taken a fresh turn of attairs. Panneerselvam said that he was “forced” to resign to make way for VK Sasikala. He said that he wasn’t informed in advance about the legislature party’s meeting to elect Sasikala as the party chief and that her appointment was communicated to him at the last moment. With the twist in the already dramatised Tamil Nadu politics, Twitter started buzzing with a lot of people reacting strongly to the news.

While many posted tweets laden with ‘panner’ puns, others compared his silence (till then) to the infamous silence of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. Sample some of the reactions here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 08: Latest News