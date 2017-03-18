This NRI Kerala man’s beautiful post dedicated to his parents will move you to tears

So, this time Chiramel decided to embrace his father’s choice of clothing and decided to go barefoot until the time his parents would be with him in Bahrain. (Source: Devis Devassy Chiramel/ Facebook) So, this time Chiramel decided to embrace his father’s choice of clothing and decided to go barefoot until the time his parents would be with him in Bahrain. (Source: Devis Devassy Chiramel/ Facebook)

Being a parent is a tough job and often they make many sacrifices for their children without much heed to their own needs. For the betterment of the child, parents often do things that are beyond words, without expecting anything in return, at the most maybe a little love and respect. And what this man did for his father is melting hearts on the Internet.

Devis Devassy Chiramel, an NRI from Kerala living in Bahrain, had always wanted his elderly parents to visit him, however, his father turned down his plea many times. The reason why Chiramel’s father declined to visit the foreign country is because of his appearance. Yes, a farmer by profession, his father wear a traditional mundu (dhooti) and doesn’t wear shoes. His father kept turning down his requests as he did not want his son to feel ashamed due to his father’s so-called ‘inappropriate’ dressing choice.

So, this time Chiramel decided to embrace his father’s choice of clothing and decided to go barefoot until the time his parents came to visit him in Bahrain.

He shared a picture of himself along with his mother and father sitting at the airport and wrote a beautiful post on Facebook that has moved Netizens.

In his post – which has now gone viral – he wrote how he doesn’t agree with making one’s parents comply with their demands so they can be at par with their children’s luxuries.

He wrote, “It’s a little painful as I walk barefoot. But when I think of my parents’ sacrifices for me, the pain doesn’t affect me/is sweet” in Malayalam before the trio set off.

“It is when I became a father myself that I understood the sacrifices that my parents have done for me. Instead of keeping flowers on the grave of your parents, it is better to hand them flowers when they are alive,” he added.

“I believe it’s the responsibility of every child to take care of their parents in old age,” he added and thanked God for everything.

The moving post has the Internet talking and many users applauded him for the gesture. Though wearing traditional attire is not a crime or backward, many people often feel pressure to modernise. Nevertheless, leaving behind few luxuries and being proud of your parents for who they are is something this post teaches us about.

