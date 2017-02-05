Not wanting to skip marathon, man ties the knot at finish line

Representational Image Representational Image

The AU Jaipur Half-Marathon turned the perfect marriage venue for 31-year-old restaurateur Anant Trivedi who today completed the race to tie the nuptial knot with Kavita Batra at the finishing line.

The engineer-turned-restaurateur exchanged garlands with Batra (28) at the end of the half-marathon, which was flagged of this morning by actress Kangana Ranaut. Based in Bengaluru for the last three years, the couple decided to get married at the finish line as the marriage date was clashing with the marathon.

“It was a delightful experience. I am happy to get married to my friend and beloved. It was best day of my life. I hope the day will also spread message for the society to run for good health,” Trivedi told PTI.

Trivedi after completing his engineering from a college here met Batra in New Delhi through common friends when she was working at the national capital.