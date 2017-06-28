Latest News

#NotInMyName: Twitterati all across cities post pictures of the protest and express solidarity

The protest is being helmed by Gurgaon-based filmmaker Saba Dewan who called for the protest. And on her Facebook post had written,""Shouldn't there be protests against the lynchings especially after the murder yesterday in Delhi NCR by a mob of a 16 year old Muslim boy? If not now then when?"

#NotInMyName protests in Delhi.
Attacks on minorities are new in India. And in the past, there have been several instances of lynching of Muslims and Dalits, the most recent being 15-year-old Junaid Khan stabbed to death by a mob in Ballabhgarh, Haryana, after an argument over seats escalated. Two of his brothers were also injured in the incident. A demonstration dubbed #NotInMyName took place in Delhi and several other cities today, to protest against such mindless and heinous attacks. The protest is being helmed by Gurgaon-based filmmaker Saba Dewan.

Though initially it was planned to be held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, the idea caught the attention of people online and at present the protests were scheduled at Dakhinapan premises in Kolkata, Civil Lines in Allahabad, Sector 17 in Chandigarh, Gandhi Nagar in Jaipur, Kargil Chowk in Patna, Tank Bund in Hyderabad, Bangalore Town Hall in Bengaluru, Promenade on the Carter Road in Mumbai, Gandhi Park in GPO in Lucknow, High Court Junction in Kochi and near the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. Social media has been abuzz, as several people are tweeting from different protest points. We bring you some of the reactions.

The protests are scheduled to be held in London, Toronto, and Boston on June 29. On her Facebook post, Dewan had written, “Shouldn’t there be protests against the lynchings especially after the murder yesterday in Delhi NCR by a mob of a 16 year old Muslim boy? If not now then when? Why wait for political formations to organize a demonstration? Why can’t all of us as citizens repulsed by the violence get together in protest at the earliest next week at Jantar Mantar under the banner – Not in my Name.”

