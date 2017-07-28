NOT AGAIN! Mohammad Kaif roasted for playing chess with his kid in the name of Islam

Why does everything have to be measured in terms of religion? (Source: Mohammad Kaif/Facebook) Why does everything have to be measured in terms of religion? (Source: Mohammad Kaif/Facebook)

Social media trolls are always on the move, nowadays, to spot the slightest of the glitches and slam the person with mean tweets. From actors to politicians and singers, public personalities have had to face a barrage of trolls — sometimes for no real reason at all. And, cricketers are the latest addition to that list. Recently, Irrfan Khan was lambasted for posting a picture with his wife and Mohammad Kaif was trolled for doing Surya Namaskar because apparently, it’s un-Islamic.

Now, Kaif is under the sun yet again, and the reason will annoy you to no end. The 36-year-old shared a cute picture in which he was playing chess with his kid. To his surprise, a lot of people spewed hate in the comments and criticised him and attributed it to “religion” as usual.

Steal a glance at the photo he posted on Facebook here.

Instead of looking at the bright side, people started slamming him and their reason was again directed towards the rules in Islam. While one user posted, “I think chess is prohibited in Islam….. I used to be a good player bit wen I read hadeeth I found that it is not to play chess .from that day I never played it…. Mohammad Kaif sir,” another one told him to “go and read Quran again”.

Take a look at some comments here.

However, a lot of people came to his defense and started making fun of the trolls with dollops of sarcasm.

See some comments here.

And, the blame game continued… So, what do you make of the comments?

