Latest News

NOT AGAIN! Mohammad Kaif roasted for playing chess with his kid in the name of Islam

Mohammad Kaif shared a cute picture in which he was playing chess with his kid. To his surprise, a lot of people spurred hate in the comments and criticised him and attributed it to "religion" as usual.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 28, 2017 8:50 pm
mohammad kaif, mohammad kaif chess, chess picture, mohammad kaif facebook, islam, chess, chess in islam, mohammad kaif trolled, indian express, indian express news Why does everything have to be measured in terms of religion? (Source: Mohammad Kaif/Facebook)
Related News

Social media trolls are always on the move, nowadays, to spot the slightest of the glitches and slam the person with mean tweets. From actors to politicians and singers, public personalities have had to face a barrage of trolls — sometimes for no real reason at all. And, cricketers are the latest addition to that list. Recently, Irrfan Khan was lambasted for posting a picture with his wife and Mohammad Kaif was trolled for doing Surya Namaskar because apparently, it’s un-Islamic.

Now, Kaif is under the sun yet again, and the reason will annoy you to no end. The 36-year-old shared a cute picture in which he was playing chess with his kid. To his surprise, a lot of people spewed hate in the comments and criticised him and attributed it to “religion” as usual.

Steal a glance at the photo he posted on Facebook here.

Instead of looking at the bright side, people started slamming him and their reason was again directed towards the rules in Islam. While one user posted, “I think chess is prohibited in Islam….. I used to be a good player bit wen I read hadeeth I found that it is not to play chess .from that day I never played it…. Mohammad Kaif sir,” another one told him to “go and read Quran again”.

Take a look at some comments here.

However, a lot of people came to his defense and started making fun of the trolls with dollops of sarcasm.

See some comments here.

And, the blame game continued… So, what do you make of the comments?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. G
    gary george
    Jul 28, 2017 at 9:04 pm
    Most Muslims are obsessed with Religion. No wonder they are the most backward people in the planet.
    Reply
  2. G
    gary george
    Jul 28, 2017 at 9:01 pm
    According to Google, Pakistan is the top in the list where people visit the forbidden sites. Which religion do they belong to?
    Reply
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 28: Latest News