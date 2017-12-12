No condom ads from 6am to 10 pm; Twitterati slam the order, says ‘change content don’t ban’

The I&B Ministry has restricted the airing of all condom ads to between 6 am and 10 pm and only allowed it to be shown after 10 pm. (Source: Pixabay) The I&B Ministry has restricted the airing of all condom ads to between 6 am and 10 pm and only allowed it to be shown after 10 pm. (Source: Pixabay)

In a new directive, the Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry banned the airing of condom advertisements between 6am and 10 pm. The reason given was that the ministry had received many complaints regarding the content in these commercials and the potential adverse impact on children.

Citing two provisions in the Advertising Code of the Cable Television Network Rules of 1994, the ministry raised concerns about the condom ads. It mentioned that the Advertising code bars any advertisement “which endangers the safety of children or create in them any interest in unhealthy practices or shows them begging or in an undignified or indecent manner”. Also, the code does not allow “indecent, vulgar, suggestive, repulsive or offensive themes or treatment” in ads.

Unsurprisingly, the news generated a lot of buzz on social media. While many just slammed the government, especially I&B Minister Smriti Irani, others said that banning was not a solution and government must come up with a plan to regulate and change guidelines that could oversee ‘semi-pornographic’ content. Several also argued that with a rising population when issues like — contraception and protection and having safe sex should be taught more, this is a backward step in sex education.

Here’s what Tweeple had to say about the new order:

Holy Dumdum, Batman! In India, with 1.3Bn people & growing, condom ads should be aired 24/7, condoms/family-planning should be tax-free, schools should teach safe sex & contraception, perhaps first of all, to the notable yale-literates running our govt! This is mental! http://t.co/9EZC6MegfW — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) December 11, 2017

No condom ads from 6am to 10pm.

Yaay! God forbid our kids might have to understand safe sex. — Aadar Malik (@TheAadarGuy) December 12, 2017

I’m a country where #hiv & #aids epidemic is 3rd highest in the world you’d think we would want more awareness on safe sex not to mention unwanted pregnancy & STD’s! #CondomAds pic.twitter.com/FEFQFOwBha — Andy (@iAmVJAndy) December 12, 2017

Trust people who propagate ‘virtue of violence and celibacy’ to be against condom that prevents unwanted pregnancies (hence abortion) and protects people from disease. Following the path of Catholic Church, despite hating Christian missionaries ? 🤔 — Devdutt Pattanaik (@devduttmyth) December 12, 2017

No condom ads on TV from 6am – 10pm. So basically the government is telling youngsters “Go on, have unprotected sex”.

What a forward thinking group of people running the country. Bravo. — Indranil Das Blah (@indranildasblah) December 12, 2017

Wrong decision to ban Condom Ads, people will do what they do, spread safety and awareness & not make it taboo. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@Ish_Bhandari) December 12, 2017

Ban on condom Ads broadcasting is ludicrous but these condom ads are like soft porn and there is bit uneasiness watching them with family. Ads agencies are creative enough to use subtleties and metaphors for sexual act to sell their products. — Squint Neon (@squintneon) December 12, 2017

Sex. I repeat. Sex.

It’s not a taboo.

You’re here because of it.

Banning condom ads during the sane hours when kids watch TV isn’t something to clap your hands about. You’re depriving everybody of basic education.

Ban jubaan kesari pan masala ads, yes ban them. — Suman D’Silva ☕ (@takenbycoffee) December 12, 2017

Trucks and condom ads are now the same. Not allowed inside the city and homes between 6 AM and 10 PM. — Aswin Kumar (@theoneiric) December 12, 2017

No condom Ads to be shown from 6 AM to 10 PM and that will keep Sunny Leone away from your TV Screens. Modi doesn’t want any one who can pull larger crowds than him to take the limelight. — JetLee aka Vasooli Bhai (@Vishj05) December 12, 2017

Something doesn’t make sense, 1.6 crore a year abortions in India and the Govt. bans condom ads from 6 am to 10 PM. — King_Drunkard_IV (@KingDrunkard) December 12, 2017

Smart of Modi Govt to restrict Condom Ads from 6 AM to 10 PM. Because during that time BJP Netas are on TV and they are best Ads for using Condom http://t.co/42zzCtr5Z8 — Joy (@Joydas) December 11, 2017

1.6 Cr abortions, 48.1 million pregnancy that occur in India each year are unintended. And they want to ban condom ads on tv. Good. Not that they were working anyways. — Mantra (@mantramugdh) December 12, 2017

Showing a man stalking a woman, a man saying ‘Teri na mein haan hai’, a man harassing a woman till she gives up and gives consent under coercion? Okdoke. A CONDOM? Oh god how could we. — Harnidh Kaur (@PedestrianPoet) December 11, 2017

#Deodorant ads are almost same as #condom ads, they`re vulgur too. And give a bad impression that using that will help you score chicks…… BAN that too @smritiirani @ippatel — THAKUR साहब #HMP (@AmanTha70479765) December 12, 2017

Condom ads should be made less obscene.

Codom ads should be made simpler to create a better awareness, and not highly sexualized theme. #CondomAds — A Concerned Indian (@CncrndIndian) December 12, 2017

No condom ads from 6.00 am to 10.00 pm while ‘Pan Bahar’ and ‘Kamala Pasand’ air freely on television and cricket matches. Am sure we will soon see surrogate condom ads now – KamaSutra Body Lotion anyone? — Vinod Nair (@DeGhostWhoTalks) December 12, 2017

On a single page. next to each other 1.6 cr abortion in India and No condom ad between 6AM to 10PM ? I know the irony.

Please share your opinion pic.twitter.com/i0DUw9WevO — Bengaluru/Kamran (@WeAreBangalore) December 12, 2017

India is more upset that kids have to find out about condoms and safe sex than about rape and harassment. No wonder the latter is more socially acceptable. — Sheena (@weeny) December 11, 2017

One of the Weirdest decision ever taken!

On one side we talk about sex education and the other side banning condom ads due to exposure to the children’s!

Soo is this a developing India? #smartindia #nocondomads #I&Bministry pic.twitter.com/mPrbYjMy0W — Siddhesh Pawar (@siddy3695) December 12, 2017

If Condom ads are bad for kids, so are TV serials filled with adulteration all the way. Move them all after 10 PM. #CondomAds — Onion Rava Masala (@yesbeeyes) December 12, 2017

problem with condom ads is in how it is made. while the intent of safe sex is good, obviously no parent wants to see two steamy ppl on the screen with kids. ads need to be made for education if it has to be screened during family viewing time — Nadhiya Mali (@nadhiyamali) December 12, 2017

Let’s be sanskari. Let’s be unaware. Let’s overpopulate this planet. #CondomAds — TM (@TheMaddKiing) December 12, 2017

The step comes a “couple of months” after the Advertising Standards Council of India–a self regulatory body of the advertising industry–had written to the ministry stating that it could not govern the timings for such ads, based on complaints, and the ministry must take a stand on it, ASCI’s secretary general, Shweta Parundare told The Indian Express.

