No condom ads from 6am to 10 pm; Twitterati slam the order, says ‘change content don’t ban’

Many slammed the government, especially Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani. Others thought banning is not a solution and government must come up with a plan to regulate and change guidelines that could oversee 'indecent' content.

condom, condom ad, informastion and broadcasting ministry, i and b ministry, smriti irani, i&B mininistry condom ad ban, day time condom ad ban, india news, indian express The I&B Ministry has restricted the airing of all condom ads to between 6 am and 10 pm and only allowed it to be shown after 10 pm. (Source: Pixabay)
In a new directive, the Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry banned the airing of condom advertisements between 6am and 10 pm. The reason given was that the ministry had received many complaints regarding the content in these commercials and the potential adverse impact on children.

Citing two provisions in the Advertising Code of the Cable Television Network Rules of 1994, the ministry raised concerns about the condom ads. It mentioned that the Advertising code bars any advertisement “which endangers the safety of children or create in them any interest in unhealthy practices or shows them begging or in an undignified or indecent manner”. Also, the code does not allow “indecent, vulgar, suggestive, repulsive or offensive themes or treatment” in ads.

Unsurprisingly, the news generated a lot of buzz on social media. While many just slammed the government, especially I&B Minister Smriti Irani, others said that banning was not a solution and government must come up with a plan to regulate and change guidelines that could oversee ‘semi-pornographic’ content. Several also argued that with a rising population when issues like — contraception and protection and having safe sex should be taught more, this is a backward step in sex education.

Here’s what Tweeple had to say about the new order:

The step comes a “couple of months” after the Advertising Standards Council of India–a self regulatory body of the advertising industry–had written to the ministry stating that it could not govern the timings for such ads, based on complaints, and the ministry must take a stand on it, ASCI’s secretary general, Shweta Parundare told The Indian Express.

