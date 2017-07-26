Latest News

Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM: Twitterati buzzing with praises and speculation

Within moments of Nitish Kumar resigning as Bihar Chief Minister, the social media space - especially Twitter - was flooded with reactions. While many praised his stand against corruption, others speculated over a possible alliance with the BJP. Amid all of this, there were some hilarious jokes and memes as well.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 26, 2017 8:09 pm
nitish kumar resigns, nitish kumar, nitish kumar resignation, nitish kumar resigns as cm, bihar politics, mahagathbandhan, lalu prasad yadav, narendra modi, tejaswi yadav, indian express, indian express news Soon after Nitish Kumar resigned as Bihar CM citing concerns over corruption, Twitterverse was buzzing with reactions. (Source: File photo)
Condemning ally RJD for not coming out clean on corruption charges against its senior leaders, Nitish Kumar on Wednesday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Addressing the media outside Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi’s house, Kumar said that he had tried his best to keep the Mahagathbandhan intact, but had to finally take the decision to quit in the interest of the state.

The decision was taken at a meeting of JDU ministers this evening, hours after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav ruled out the resignation of his son Tejashwi Yadav as the deputy chief minister. Though both Lalu Yadav and Kumar have said that the latter had never asked for Tejashwi’s resignation.

Expounding on his decision, Kumar said that a third of the alliance’s governance term had passed but the discourse had completely changed in the meanwhile, and it wasn’t possible to run the government anymore, though he did not blame any one. The 66-year-old politician said that he had had a word with Lalu Prasad as well as Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi regarding his decision to quit his post while speaking to the media.

Soon after the news of Kumar quitting was known, social media was buzzing with opinions on the matter, as well as speculation over what would happen to the state government next, since this move is being seen as a massive setback for the party as well as the state. The initial mood on the micro-blogging site seemed to side with Kumar’s decision, hailing him for taking a stand against corruption.

Check out what people have been saying on Twitter here.

 

 

Many have been speculating on Kumar joining hands with the BJP, especially after supporting the candidature of Ram Nath Kovind as President. Some have even talked about Kumar becoming the next Union defence minister.

Even PM Narendra Modi praised Kumar for taking a stand against corruption.

 

This further fuelled the idea that Kumar could be joining the BJP. Here’s what people have been tweeting.

 

As is the norm of social media, the news also inspired a string of humorous reactions. Here are some of them.

 

What are your thoughts on Kumar’s resignation? Tell us in the comments below.

  1. P
    PRABHAT Ranjan
    Jul 26, 2017 at 8:52 pm
    भारत के सभी दागी नेताओं को इस्तीफा दिलवाई जानी चाहिए ,अच्छी पहल ! शानदार नेता ! सलाम !
    Reply
  2. P
    PRABHAT Ranjan
    Jul 26, 2017 at 8:50 pm
    भारत के सभी दागी नेताओं को इस्तीफा दिलवाई जानी चाहिए ,अच्छी पहल ! शानदार नेता ! सलाम !
    Reply
  3. A
    Abraham
    Jul 26, 2017 at 8:35 pm
    Amit Sha's strategy succeeded
    Reply
