Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM: Twitterati buzzing with praises and speculation

Soon after Nitish Kumar resigned as Bihar CM citing concerns over corruption, Twitterverse was buzzing with reactions. (Source: File photo) Soon after Nitish Kumar resigned as Bihar CM citing concerns over corruption, Twitterverse was buzzing with reactions. (Source: File photo)

Condemning ally RJD for not coming out clean on corruption charges against its senior leaders, Nitish Kumar on Wednesday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Addressing the media outside Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi’s house, Kumar said that he had tried his best to keep the Mahagathbandhan intact, but had to finally take the decision to quit in the interest of the state.

The decision was taken at a meeting of JDU ministers this evening, hours after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav ruled out the resignation of his son Tejashwi Yadav as the deputy chief minister. Though both Lalu Yadav and Kumar have said that the latter had never asked for Tejashwi’s resignation.

Expounding on his decision, Kumar said that a third of the alliance’s governance term had passed but the discourse had completely changed in the meanwhile, and it wasn’t possible to run the government anymore, though he did not blame any one. The 66-year-old politician said that he had had a word with Lalu Prasad as well as Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi regarding his decision to quit his post while speaking to the media.

Soon after the news of Kumar quitting was known, social media was buzzing with opinions on the matter, as well as speculation over what would happen to the state government next, since this move is being seen as a massive setback for the party as well as the state. The initial mood on the micro-blogging site seemed to side with Kumar’s decision, hailing him for taking a stand against corruption.

Check out what people have been saying on Twitter here.

#NitishQuits

Nitish Kumar has won our hearts. A new phase of next level politics starts in his life. Best of luck Nitish ji and well done. — SmaRty?? (@Smartymichael) July 26, 2017

Nitish Kumar ji finally out of Maha-gathbandhan of corruption & took 1st step towards Bihar Maha-Developed future#NitishKumar #NitishQuits — Vishal Sudarshanwar (@Vishal_Sud) July 26, 2017

The resignation of Nitish Kumar was inevitable. After the resignation, he commands respect even more. Congrats Nitish Ji. — Rakesh Ranjan (@rranjan501) July 26, 2017

Have respect for leaders like #NitishKumarji who have a conscience and a sense of duty which most leaders in India lack. @NitishKumar — Priya Gupta (@priyagupta999) July 26, 2017

Great move taken by our CM…against corrupt politician #NitishQuits — S.K. Pandit (@skpandit0489) July 26, 2017

Many have been speculating on Kumar joining hands with the BJP, especially after supporting the candidature of Ram Nath Kovind as President. Some have even talked about Kumar becoming the next Union defence minister.

Even PM Narendra Modi praised Kumar for taking a stand against corruption.

?????????? ?? ??????? ????? ??? ?????? ?? ??? ????? ????? ?? ?? ????-???? ?????

??? ?? ????? ?????? ???????? ?? ?????? ?? ?????? ?? ??? ??? — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017

??? ??, ????? ??? ?? ????? ?? ?????? ?????? ?? ??? ???????? ??????? ?? ??? ???? ?????????? ?? ??????? ?? ???? ?????,?? ??? ?? ??? ?? ???? ?? — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017

This further fuelled the idea that Kumar could be joining the BJP. Here’s what people have been tweeting.

Mark my words Nitish Kumar is joining BJP very soon #NitishKumar — Mansi Gupta (@docmansig) July 26, 2017

So Nitish Kumar will be there in Bihar for atleast 2 terms in Bihar n Narendra Modi will have a cakewalk in 2019! Amit Shah smiling the way! — Shubham (@shubham_26S) July 26, 2017

R v going 2 c Sh Nitish Kumar as next Defence Min or Sh Sharad Yadav in d central cabinet & alliance in Bihar & Sh Nitish continues as CM — Ravi Gaur (@ravikantagaur) July 26, 2017

Can we see @NitishKumar as new Defence Minister in Center and BJP lead alliance with JDU forming Bihar Govt? @rishibagree @sambitswaraj ?? — Swami Nishchalanand (@Swamijitweets) July 26, 2017

BJP kept defence minister position empty for Nitish Kumar and can have its CM now in Bihar! — Anup Gupta (@AnupG) July 26, 2017

As is the norm of social media, the news also inspired a string of humorous reactions. Here are some of them.

Just In : Nitish Kumar Resigns as Bihar’s CM, Tejashwi Yadav said ready to take over, Governor said him to first clear Class 12 Exams. — Republic Of India (@RepubIicofIndia) July 26, 2017

Nitish Kumar ‘s honesty certificate is cancelled with immediate effect- Arvind Kejriwal — Paresh Rawal (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) July 26, 2017

Translation : Humne Nitish Kumar se setting kar li hai. He will be the CM again with NDA’s support. Lalu ki MKC. http://t.co/B7tPPAv2k6 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) July 26, 2017

Waiting for @arvindkejriwal to say even in Bihar elections EVMs were hacked. ???? — Maithun (@Being_Humor) July 26, 2017

Kejriwal deleting all the tweets praising Nitish Kumar. pic.twitter.com/9HYeqMmQqY — Phd in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) July 26, 2017

Modi-Shah escorting Nitish Kumar !! pic.twitter.com/wwiEv0mdnw — Phd in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) July 26, 2017

Nitish Kumar in and as Theon leaving the Bihar chaos to come back well prepared to deal with it.

Respect

????

#NitishQuits pic.twitter.com/PQ8kEu47cg — Manish SHaw (@MonkNxtDoor) July 26, 2017

What are your thoughts on Kumar’s resignation? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd