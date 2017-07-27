Nitish Kumar resigns and becomes Bihar CM again in less than 24 hours: Twitter buzzes with confusion and speculations

- Bihar political crisis: Shashi Tharoor reiterates need for presidential system of governance
- Nitish Kumar sworn in: PM Modi congratulates Bihar CM, says look forward to working together
- First crack in JD(U): MP Anwar Ali says ‘my conscience does not allow me to support Nitish Kumar’s alliance with BJP’
In dramatic turn of events in Bihar, Nitish Kumar resigned as Chief Minister over corruption charges against his deputy and ally Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav. While people were still trying to wrap their heads around what had happened, he took oath as CM within hours of quitting the post. This time, he has the backing of BJP. Kumar was sworn in as the CM again with Sushil Kumar Modi as the new Deputy Chief Minister. Meanwhile, people on Twitter are yet to find its lost calm after the sudden turn of events in the matter of less than 24 hours.
Check out some of the reactions here.
Wednesday – Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM
Thursday – Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM
— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) July 26, 2017
You dont have to fight with your enemies if you make them friends. #NitishKumar pic.twitter.com/fz3UrHs95U
— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) July 26, 2017
Modi-Shah escorting Nitish Kumar !! pic.twitter.com/wwiEv0mdnw
— Phd in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) July 26, 2017
Lalu when asked about the Great Bihar Mahagathbandhan. pic.twitter.com/6VtmRMxuEe
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 26, 2017
Bihar Mahagathbandhan. pic.twitter.com/tVTZ5TY2DB
— Lord Snow Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 26, 2017
STORY OF #BIHAR #NitishKumar
Lalu Yadav pic.twitter.com/E406nEFV3W
— Phd in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) July 26, 2017
When i was at
B’lore Airport – #NitishKumar resigned
Hebbal flyover- #MahaGathbandhan Over
Silk Board: NK stake claim for CM
Home: NK is CM??
— Chicken Biryanii (@ChickenBiryanii) July 26, 2017
#BabaRoGa ?? http://t.co/0f9jDQlYeT
— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) July 26, 2017
Kumar condemned the senior leaders of RJD for not coming clean on corruption charges and resigned amidst charges of corruption levelled against Tejashwi. Addressing the media outside Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi’s house, Kumar had said that he tried his best to keep the Mahagathbandhan as it was, but had to finally take the decision to quit in the interest of the state.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App