Nitish Kumar resigns and becomes Bihar CM again in less than 24 hours: Twitter buzzes with confusion and speculations

Sushil Kumar Modi is the new Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar after Nitish Kumar was sworn-in as the CM again. Kumar condemned the senior leaders of ally RJD for not coming clean on corruption charges and resigned a day before amidst charges of corruption levelled against them.

In dramatic turn of events in Bihar, Nitish Kumar resigned as Chief Minister over corruption charges against his deputy and ally Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav. While people were still trying to wrap their heads around what had happened, he took oath as CM within hours of quitting the post. This time, he has the backing of BJP. Kumar was sworn in as the CM again with Sushil Kumar Modi as the new Deputy Chief Minister. Meanwhile, people on Twitter are yet to find its lost calm after the sudden turn of events in the matter of less than 24 hours.

Kumar condemned the senior leaders of RJD for not coming clean on corruption charges and resigned amidst charges of corruption levelled against Tejashwi. Addressing the media outside Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi’s house, Kumar had said that he tried his best to keep the Mahagathbandhan as it was, but had to finally take the decision to quit in the interest of the state.

