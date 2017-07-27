Nitish Kumar resigns and becomes Bihar CM again in less than 24 hours: Twitter buzzes with confusion and speculations

(Source: File Photo) (Source: File Photo)

In dramatic turn of events in Bihar, Nitish Kumar resigned as Chief Minister over corruption charges against his deputy and ally Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav. While people were still trying to wrap their heads around what had happened, he took oath as CM within hours of quitting the post. This time, he has the backing of BJP. Kumar was sworn in as the CM again with Sushil Kumar Modi as the new Deputy Chief Minister. Meanwhile, people on Twitter are yet to find its lost calm after the sudden turn of events in the matter of less than 24 hours.

Wednesday – Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM Thursday – Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) July 26, 2017

You dont have to fight with your enemies if you make them friends. #NitishKumar pic.twitter.com/fz3UrHs95U — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) July 26, 2017

Modi-Shah escorting Nitish Kumar !! pic.twitter.com/wwiEv0mdnw — Phd in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) July 26, 2017

Lalu when asked about the Great Bihar Mahagathbandhan. pic.twitter.com/6VtmRMxuEe — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 26, 2017

When i was at

B’lore Airport – #NitishKumar resigned

Hebbal flyover- #MahaGathbandhan Over

Silk Board: NK stake claim for CM

Home: NK is CM?? — Chicken Biryanii (@ChickenBiryanii) July 26, 2017

Kumar condemned the senior leaders of RJD for not coming clean on corruption charges and resigned amidst charges of corruption levelled against Tejashwi. Addressing the media outside Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi’s house, Kumar had said that he tried his best to keep the Mahagathbandhan as it was, but had to finally take the decision to quit in the interest of the state.

