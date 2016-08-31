Latest News

When Twitterati didn’t like Nirupama Rao’s advice on how women should dress

Former ambassador Nirupama Rao's tweet advising women to dress "as Indians do" has got the Twitter users to retort sharply.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 1, 2016 3:25 pm
nirupama rao tweet, nirupama rao tweet women dress, nirupama rao on how should women dress, nirupama rao tweet for women, nirupama rao sexist tweet Nirupama Rao’s tweet advising women on how to dress has not gone down well with people. (Source: Nirupama Rao/Twitter)
In the wake of rising restrictions on women’s dressing, many people have taken to the Internet to speak their mind. While many French regions imposed restrictions on women wearing the burkini in public, India’s tourism and culture minister Mahesh Sharma advised the female tourists to avoid skirts. Nirupama Rao, the country’s foreign secretary from 2009 to 2011, also took to Twitter to post what she thinks about how the women should or should not dress to avoid the male gaze. In a series of tweets, The 65-year-old’s pointed tweets were, however, not quite appreciated by some, who immediately tweeted out their counter-views.

Rao’s first tweet read —”Can’t help but say ‘when in India dress as Indians do’: a thumb rule  to enjoy the country. For women. My 2 cents.” referring to an article on Sharma’s ‘no skirts’ tweet. People started to call her out on her tweet, to one which she replied by trying to find a diplomatic ground — “Women have right to wear what they want, but as fairer sex we operate in jungle. Protective clothing is a must.”

Unperturbed by the number of people disagreeing with her on Twitter, Rao continued with her tweets, some of which read — “Until we are able to deter the louts be alert and aware. Dress sensibly”, “In any country, especially in xenophobic situations, best to blend in sartorially, without outraging modesty.”

Not the one to be proved wrong and naturally offended, the Twitterati retorted saying they did not expect such a train of thought from the former ambassador.

(Update) In a pinned tweet, and amid all the reactions to her previous posts, Rao did clarify the reason for her cautionary advice towards female dressing: “My view:till male attitudes change,till govt ensures safety 4 women,makes sense 4 women to be cautious/ careful,however unfair that may seem”.

Though, this message does acknowledge that her advice may seem unfair as long as steps to ensure female safety are not taken or attitudes don’t change, but as one user commented (“This is the exact safety advice our wise grandpas and grandmas have been giving from decades.”), as well-meaning and practical as they were intended to be, they also fell in the classic loop of arguments between generations and gender — Should women simply not wear what they want. As yet another person commented: “Expecting the male attitude to change by giving into the demands of male gaze is just another tenet of misogyny and patriarchy…”, adding, “definitely! By carrying pepper sprays, panic buzzers etc. Not by the way they dress because that ends up reinforcing rape culture”.

Here are some of the other reactions her tweet triggered, as well Rao’s responses.

 

The Twitter outrage over Nirupama’s choice of words has not ended and her tweets are continuing to receive flak on Twitter.

NOTE: This story was updated after a tweet from Nirupama Rao alerted us to the omission of a critical tweet. "My view:till male attitudes change,till govt ensures safety 4 women,makes sense 4 women to be cautious/ careful,however unfair that may seem". The addition has since been made.

