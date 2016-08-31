When Twitterati didn’t like Nirupama Rao’s advice on how women should dress

Nirupama Rao’s tweet advising women on how to dress has not gone down well with people. (Source: Nirupama Rao/Twitter) Nirupama Rao’s tweet advising women on how to dress has not gone down well with people. (Source: Nirupama Rao/Twitter)

In the wake of rising restrictions on women’s dressing, many people have taken to the Internet to speak their mind. While many French regions imposed restrictions on women wearing the burkini in public, India’s tourism and culture minister Mahesh Sharma advised the female tourists to avoid skirts. Nirupama Rao, the country’s foreign secretary from 2009 to 2011, also took to Twitter to post what she thinks about how the women should or should not dress to avoid the male gaze. In a series of tweets, The 65-year-old’s pointed tweets were, however, not quite appreciated by some, who immediately tweeted out their counter-views.

Rao’s first tweet read —”Can’t help but say ‘when in India dress as Indians do’: a thumb rule to enjoy the country. For women. My 2 cents.” referring to an article on Sharma’s ‘no skirts’ tweet. People started to call her out on her tweet, to one which she replied by trying to find a diplomatic ground — “Women have right to wear what they want, but as fairer sex we operate in jungle. Protective clothing is a must.”

Unperturbed by the number of people disagreeing with her on Twitter, Rao continued with her tweets, some of which read — “Until we are able to deter the louts be alert and aware. Dress sensibly”, “In any country, especially in xenophobic situations, best to blend in sartorially, without outraging modesty.”

Not the one to be proved wrong and naturally offended, the Twitterati retorted saying they did not expect such a train of thought from the former ambassador.

(Update) In a pinned tweet, and amid all the reactions to her previous posts, Rao did clarify the reason for her cautionary advice towards female dressing: “My view:till male attitudes change,till govt ensures safety 4 women,makes sense 4 women to be cautious/ careful,however unfair that may seem”.

Though, this message does acknowledge that her advice may seem unfair as long as steps to ensure female safety are not taken or attitudes don’t change, but as one user commented (“This is the exact safety advice our wise grandpas and grandmas have been giving from decades.”), as well-meaning and practical as they were intended to be, they also fell in the classic loop of arguments between generations and gender — Should women simply not wear what they want. As yet another person commented: “Expecting the male attitude to change by giving into the demands of male gaze is just another tenet of misogyny and patriarchy…”, adding, “definitely! By carrying pepper sprays, panic buzzers etc. Not by the way they dress because that ends up reinforcing rape culture”.

Here are some of the other reactions her tweet triggered, as well Rao’s responses.

@NMenonRao so if dress has to blame for crime against women. 99% of victim in India are Indian Dress while facing crime. @@bainjal — Paras Mishra (@ParasMishra) August 31, 2016

.@NMenonRao Two links you might find of interest: I Never Ask For It – http://t.co/BaiYSADy4o

This, from @HeathaT: http://t.co/C1hYvlEKXn — Nilanjana Roy (@nilanjanaroy) August 31, 2016

@NMenonRao extending that, Indians should really not be wearing saris in the US. Skirts advised. @mdreddy6 @bainjal — Prasanto K Roy (@prasanto) August 31, 2016

@NMenonRao so u are saying North Eastern, Rajsthani Kabilas, Aadivasis are not indians. FOR u mainland dresses are Indian dresses?@bainjal — Paras Mishra (@ParasMishra) August 31, 2016

@NMenonRao Women also have the right not to wear anything. Won’t that give men a deja vu so boring that rape cases disappear ? — murali naidu (@HonestRambo) August 31, 2016

@NMenonRao Who decides what’s sensible? As it’s clear that sexual harassment in India isn’t limited to skirt wearing adult women. @bainjal — Saheli (@wistyloony) August 31, 2016

@RuhiRizvi I am sure you girls can crack it but whatever you choose, do not give in to their diktats even in the garb of women security — Amit Mehra (@amitmehra) August 31, 2016

@NMenonRao Problem is, tweets like these indirectly (implicitly) put the onus of safety on victims. Reinforces #victimblaming in a way. — Zubin Madon (@ZMadon) August 31, 2016

@NMenonRao why should lonely streets be unsafe regardless of length of attire or loudness of voice, Madam? — Plumper Nickel (@plumpernickel) August 31, 2016

The Twitter outrage over Nirupama’s choice of words has not ended and her tweets are continuing to receive flak on Twitter.

