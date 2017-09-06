‘Sabka Nirmal Anand’: Amul pays tribute to defence ‘ministree’ Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman: India’s first full-time woman defence minister! (Source: @Amul_Coop/Twitter) Nirmala Sitharaman: India’s first full-time woman defence minister! (Source: @Amul_Coop/Twitter)

With the third reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ministry, Nirmala Sitharaman has assumed the position of the new Union defence minister. The 58-year-old politician became the first woman defence minister to take on the responsibility full-time. Earlier, Indira Gandhi held the portfolio as an additional charge when she was the prime minister. The newly appointed defence minister expressed her gratitude on Twitter saying she was “overwhelmed and humbled” with the onus bestowed upon her.

“I am just overwhelmed and humbled. I can serve the country with something which is constantly on the top of my mind,” Sitharaman said. She also credited the elevation to “cosmic grace”.

Paying a tribute to Sitharaman, dairy brand Amul came up with a cool cartoon to welcome her. Captioning their post, “ # Amul Topical: Second woman to hold major post,” they shared the animated sketch. In the cartoon, a caricature of Sitharaman wearing a red sari, similar to the one when she swore in on Sunday, shares her seat with the Amul girl on an army tank. Adding a quirky twist, the phrases ‘Defence Ministree’ and ‘Sabka Nirmal Anand’ — which translates to ‘everyone’s moment of bliss’ — have also been plugged into the cartoon.

Take a look at the tweet here.

Previously, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley was handling the defence ministry following the resignation of Manohar Parrikar, who quit the post to become the Goa’s chief minister in March. Following Sitharaman’s good work in the commerce ministry, her promotion left scores of people cheering for her on Twitter. Coincidentally, it will also mark the first time that two women will be in the Cabinet Committee on Security, with Sushma Swaraj as the external affairs minister.

