  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Scandalised by the Nirav Modi-PNB fraud? This Twitter talk gives green light to a web series on such scams

In the wake of the Nirav Modi-PNB fraud case, Sameer Nair of Applause Entertainment posted his thoughts on Twitter about an interesting book based on similar stock market scams that he just couldn’t put down.

Written by Jyotsna Basotia | New Delhi | Updated: February 21, 2018 5:21 pm
pnb scam, pnb fraud, nirav modi, vijay mallya, nirav modi scam, the scam, web series scam, scam tweets, indian express, indian express news A tweet started an interesting discussion about the possibility of making ‘The Scam’ into a web series. (Source: Twitter, Amazon India, http://www.niravmodi.com)
Related News

Sending shock waves around the country, diamond jewellery designer Nirav Modi was accused by state-owned Punjab National Bank of perpetrating a Rs 11,500 crore fraud. While earlier, Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi fled the country after being accused in similar scams, the entire fiasco has left many people in suspicion of nationalised banks as well as the system. After Zomato’s punny jibe at the Nirav Modi-Punjab National Bank fraud case, actor Riteish Deshmukh’s tweet stirred up Twitter, and now another angle has emerged on social media.

Bringing another such case from 1992 to light, Sameer Nair of Applause Entertainment posted his thoughts on Twitter about an interesting book that he just couldn’t put down. “Even as the nation is rocked by the #NiravModiScam, I just finished reading ‘The SCAM’ by @suchetadalal and I really can’t get enough of it!” the tweet read. The book written by Sucheta Dalal and Debhasis Basu sums up two infamous stock market treacheries including the Harshad Mehta scam.

The authors’ conversation with Nair seemed like a lock down of a possible web series based on such scams.

What do you think of the Twitter talk? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 21: Latest News