Scandalised by the Nirav Modi-PNB fraud? This Twitter talk gives green light to a web series on such scams

A tweet started an interesting discussion about the possibility of making 'The Scam' into a web series.

Sending shock waves around the country, diamond jewellery designer Nirav Modi was accused by state-owned Punjab National Bank of perpetrating a Rs 11,500 crore fraud. While earlier, Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi fled the country after being accused in similar scams, the entire fiasco has left many people in suspicion of nationalised banks as well as the system. After Zomato’s punny jibe at the Nirav Modi-Punjab National Bank fraud case, actor Riteish Deshmukh’s tweet stirred up Twitter, and now another angle has emerged on social media.

Bringing another such case from 1992 to light, Sameer Nair of Applause Entertainment posted his thoughts on Twitter about an interesting book that he just couldn’t put down. “Even as the nation is rocked by the #NiravModiScam, I just finished reading ‘The SCAM’ by @suchetadalal and I really can’t get enough of it!” the tweet read. The book written by Sucheta Dalal and Debhasis Basu sums up two infamous stock market treacheries including the Harshad Mehta scam.

The authors’ conversation with Nair seemed like a lock down of a possible web series based on such scams.

Even as the nation is rocked by the #NiravModiScam, I just finished reading ‘The SCAM’ by @suchetadalal and I really can’t get enough of it! pic.twitter.com/ydYdCMSIaI — Sameer Nair (@nairsameer) February 19, 2018

Thank you @nairsameer ! glad you liked it :-)) http://t.co/zC4KJnzkNN — Sucheta Dalal (@suchetadalal) February 19, 2018

. @suchetadalal you have a story just waiting to be adapted for the screen! I think it would make for a terrific web series. What say? http://t.co/lPIy8SfT77 — Sameer Nair (@nairsameer) February 19, 2018

Wow @nairsameer … @Moneylifers and I were just wondering the other day what THE SCAM would look like on screen!! no mobiles. hardly any phones. no social media :-) What do you think?? http://t.co/uQMPxfBJCU — Sucheta Dalal (@suchetadalal) February 19, 2018

. @suchetadalal

Two words. Applause worthy.

The whole scam reads like an Indian version of The Wolf of Wall Street and I think our younger generation needs to know about this colourful story.

So…let’s make a deal? http://t.co/02qn3uYGeY — Sameer Nair (@nairsameer) February 19, 2018

As one famous son-in-law would say… Are you serious? @nairsameer . Are you really serious?? :-)) …and Applause!! http://t.co/LEkVOpOweB — Sucheta Dalal (@suchetadalal) February 19, 2018

It might all seem sudden, but trust me… @suchetadalal this is no scam😇 @applausesocial I think it’s time we get the champagne out for this D-Street drama where ‘Billions meets Spotlight!’ http://t.co/pSCAO1gKB6 — Sameer Nair (@nairsameer) February 19, 2018

Oh wow… this is fast . Need to get @Moneylifers on board. what do you say to @nairsameer ‘s idea?? http://t.co/RVO5pzEbaE — Sucheta Dalal (@suchetadalal) February 19, 2018

Hey. That’s great. Looks like the decision has been made without consulting the first author? Anyway, I am in 😄 @suchetadalal @nairsameer @ApplauseSocial http://t.co/hogkO3oiUe — Debashis Basu (@Moneylifers) February 19, 2018

