13-month-old tiger cub named Baahubali in Odisha’s Nandankanan zoo

The craze for Baahubali is nowhere near dying off, with it grossing over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office worldwide already. From repeated shows to the obsession with its principal characters, especially Prabhas, it seems the SS Rajamouli film will continue to reign the hearts and minds of Indian cine-goers for a while.

And though we haven’t yet come across a child being christened Baahubali yet (yes, this happens too!), a 13-month-old tiger cub at the famous Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, was named Baahubali on Wednesday (May 10) in the presence of the state’s new forest and environment minister Bijayshree Routray.

“Since Baahubali denotes prowess and valour, we chose the particular cub for the name as he was born out of a wild tiger, named Nandan on April 20, 2016,” the zoo’s director Shirish Acharya told TOI. As surprising as it may be, the news has grabbed quite a lot of eyeballs. ANI posted pictures of the tiger on its official Twitter handle, and it has piqued quite a lot of social media users. “Odisha: A tiger in Bhubaneshwar’s Nandankanan Zoo named #Baahubali on public demand,” the tweet read.

Odisha: A tiger in Bhubaneshwar’s Nandankanan Zoo named #Baahubali on public demand. pic.twitter.com/V4BYJekCXI — ANI (@ANI_news) May 11, 2017

However, it is not the first time that such a bizarre news has come into public eyes in connection to Baahubali. A thali was also named after Baahubali! Shocked? Didn’t you hear about the cops giving Baahubali posters a quirky twist to pass on important messages and the fashion fever the caught women by a frenzy for Baahubali saris? It seems like the magnanimous hit has beguiled movie buffs with a spell of magic!

