This newborn baby is the youngest one to be turned into a Twitter meme

Did you ever imagine that quirky captions on funny pictures will dominate your life? No, right? But, memes have become a way of life these days. Sharing cultural ideas with a dash of humour and dollops of wit is all we do on social media nowadays, don’t we? From movie stills to awkward group photos and funny expressions — everyone is always on the lookout for fodder to create a new meme. And, a newborn baby’s photo is the latest fad to get caught in that cycle.

The Internet is full of cute pictures and videos of babies captured while they do the wackiest things. Recently, a baby boy was clicked just after he was born. But, what actually grabbed all the attention was the adorable gesture of the little munchkin. One glance at the photograph, and you can see how he poses like a boss while lying in the hospital bed.

Putting him in the spotlight, Twitterati posted the picture with hilarious captions and he became the youngest star of memes on the social media networking websites. Take a look at some of the memes here.

Me- * Slips in front my crush *

Crush- Are you okay ?

Me- pic.twitter.com/TE4FNea3XJ — Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) June 12, 2017

When the father says “yeh engineer banega ” after the baby is born pic.twitter.com/FMydRj4PTU — nin (@NautankiNinja) June 12, 2017

When you are waiting for nudes at 12 on Fashion TV. pic.twitter.com/O3UKnBQN3b — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 12, 2017

“Paida ho gaye, ab aish hi aish hai” pic.twitter.com/rZITZ9kjPh — Rajdeep (@_IndianPsycho) June 12, 2017

Well, it’s all in good humour. We hope the baby is happy and healthy!

