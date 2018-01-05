The new 10 rupee note is chocolaty brown, but Twitterati have other concerns

What do you think about the upcoming new Rs. 10 note? (Source: ANI/Twitter) What do you think about the upcoming new Rs. 10 note? (Source: ANI/Twitter)

After demonetisation — in which the existing Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes were discontinued to introduce a plethora of colourful currency — a new note is all set to make its debut in the fresh list. According to the official Twitter account of ANI, Reserve Bank of India will soon release denominations of 10 rupee banknotes. In their post they wrote, “RBI to shortly issue Rs 10 denomination banknotes. All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued by RBI in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender.”

Just like the other transformed notes, this one is also very different from the existing ones. The picture of the note, which was posted along with the tweet, flashed a glimpse of its chocolate brown colour. On the front, the denominational numeral 10 is written in Devanagari script – with the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi right at the centre (the earlier note had Gandhi on the right). The reverse side of the note is said to carry a motif of Konark Sun Temple instead of the the rhinoceros, tiger and elephant.

RBI to shortly issue Rs.10 denomination banknotes. All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs.10 issued by RBI in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender. pic.twitter.com/2tSzRBNLuO — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2018

Within no time, people on Twitter decided to share their opinion about the note. While some seemed to be impressed with the design and the use of the Konark Sun Temple motif, others were disappointed with the choice of colour. Check out some of the reactions here.

Thank the heavens for that last sentence. — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) January 5, 2018

Thanks RBI for printing Konark charka 😊

Expected to be in 500₹ denomination — Raghunath Sahoo🇮🇳 #Odia #MSDfan (@sahoo_raghunath) January 5, 2018

10 ke new note ka ink aur paper made in India ho to very good — Santosh kumar singh (@Santosh31688380) January 5, 2018

The color is ugly. Also isn’t it disrespectful to put temple on 10 rs. What if you drop it on the ground or put it in your back pocket and sit on it or accidentally tear it etc? — Qamar Munir (@QqamMr) January 5, 2018

The new note will have the same height as the current one at 63mm. The width, however, will be lesser at 123mm as against the current note (137 mm).

What do you think about thi

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd