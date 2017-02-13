Netizens slam Zaira Wasim after 3-yr-old pro-Pakistan status of her mom resurfaces online

The account of Zarqa Wasim has been deleted after the screenshoots went viral. The account of Zarqa Wasim has been deleted after the screenshoots went viral.

It’s not even a month since Dangal-fame child actor Zaira Wasim faced severe backlash on social media after she met Jammu Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti. So much so, that the reel-life young Geeta Phogat had to issue an apology, even though she had not done anything wrong. Her apology and deleting the message from her Facebook page led to great national debate as to how much the teenager was pushed towards the wall. Though the film fraternity and many Netizens defended the Kashimiri girl, and just as we thought it all ended, a fresh controversy has hit her.

We know that nothing really ever gets lost in social media and can resurface at any point to haunt, this is what exactly has happened to Wasim now. A Netizen did a lot of stalking and shared screenshots of Wasim’s mother putting out pro-Pakistani status/pictures on her Facebook account, from 2014. Yes, the three-year-old status and picture were dug out and shared online that has now spread like wildfire. The status was written for an India-Pakistan match played in Dhaka for World T20 championship.

Twitterati irked by the pro-Pakistan messages called her mother Zarqa Wasim a traitor and some even asked her to “get lost”. Fresh trolling and name calling have begun across social media platforms and the screenshots have gone viral.

Though Wasim’s mother’s account has now been deleted, the pictures have created a huge furore online. Some even took a dig at Aamir Khan and slammed him for launching Zaira.

If you feel so much for Pakistan then why don’t you go there.Keep calm and get lost from our nation #Traitor #ZarqaWasim #Shame pic.twitter.com/pUECYubYNe — Nidin Jacob (@ImNidin) February 13, 2017

Bollywood has always extra space for anti indians 😡 #Zarqawasim pic.twitter.com/SY18ic7YN6 — aakash pingle (@aakashpingle) February 13, 2017

#Dangal Star Zaira Wassim’s mother #ZarqaWasim showed her real face. Please get lost from my india. http://t.co/RLpcifCBEe — Gaurav Tripathi (@BeingGauravT) February 13, 2017

People like #ZarqaWasim should be kicked out of this country. Country comes first, not freedom of expression. Disgusting & shameful act !! — CHARLIE (@CharlieGulshan) February 13, 2017

Thanq @aamir_khan 4 promtng such ppl who r disgrce 4 land”Dil Pakstan,Keep Calm&Defeat India.Bleed green #ZarqaWasim,Mother of @Zaira_Wasim — Sangeet Shenoy (@SangeetShenoy) February 12, 2017

