Netflix India mocks Aadhaar with a hilarious ‘Black Mirror’ spoof clip

If you thought that Mumbai Police and Bengaluru City Police’s Twitter handling teams were funny, then you probably haven’t seen Netflix India’s Twitter prowess. Recently, the reports of unrestricted access to details of over one billion Aadhaar numbers — available at the cost of just Rs 500 in a matter of ten minutes — shocked social media users in the country. Netflix India decided to troll UIDAI’s Aadhaar project by posting a spoof clip of Black Mirror‘s Hang The DJ episode on Twitter.

Although UIDAI later refuted the news reports as “unfounded” and “baseless”, Netflix India’s funny jibes is already winning hearts and laughs on the networking website. The 19-second clip features characters using a device to connect with people interested in becoming romantic partners. The device also tells how long two people will date.

In the clip that Netflix India shared on the micro-blogging site – when the automated voice in the device asks the character “What would you like to know?” he responds with “Expiry day, me and Amy. I need to know how long.” Soon after, the words ‘LINK AADHAAR TO FIND OUT’ splash on the screen.

Well, that is about it and ever since then, the tweet has left Twitter users in splits.

Admin of this handle needs a raise 😂 — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) January 4, 2018

