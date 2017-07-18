Latest News
‘Nepotism rocks?’ Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan mock Kangana Ranaut; Twitterati shove it back at them

While Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Saif Ali Khan seemed quite amused with the entire fiasco, their jokes badly backfired when Twitterati sneered back with angry and bitter tweets. In the barrage of criticism that followed, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi also voiced his opinion.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 18, 2017 8:33 pm
karan johar, saif ali khan, varun dhawan, iifa awards, nepotism rocks, karan saif varun nepotism, kangana ranaut, kangana nepotism, nepotism debate, indian express, indian express news Do you think “nepotism rocks?” (Source: File Photo)
Early on this year, “nepotism” seemed to be one of the biggest catchphrases on social media. It all started with Kangana Ranaut’s episode on Koffee With Karan, and after that, a lot of other actors were grilled about it. Well, it seems the debate hasn’t died yet. Filmmaker Karan Johar got the topic boiling again when he tried to mock Ranaut and her take on nepotism along with actors Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan at IIFA awards recently.

When Dhawan came to collect his award for Dishoom, Khan said, “You are here because of your Papa!” to which Varun Dhawan responded, “And you’re here because of your mummy.” Karan Johar added, “I am here because of my Papa. Making a joke about how they are proud to belong to filmy families, the three said in unison: “Nepotism rocks”. Taking a potshot at Johar, Dhawan was quick to retort: “There was a song in your film… ‘Bole choodiyan, bole kangana.” Karan, with his quick wit, then commented: “Kangana naa hi bole toh achha hai… Kangana bahut bolti hai. (It’s better Kangana doesn’t say anything, she talks a lot.”

While the three seemed quite amused with the entire fiasco, their jokes badly backfired when Twitterati sneered back with angry and bitter tweets. In the barrage of criticism that followed, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi also voiced his opinion.

Do you think “nepotism rocks”, or would you like to stand on the other side of the debate? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

  1. M
    manish
    Jul 18, 2017 at 9:22 pm
    ye bade baap ke aulad i ke bacche hai
    Reply
  2. S
    Saurabh T
    Jul 18, 2017 at 8:58 pm
    Nepotism Rocks!!! Better than playing woman/ victim card.
    Reply
