‘Nepotism rocks?’ Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan mock Kangana Ranaut; Twitterati shove it back at them

Early on this year, “nepotism” seemed to be one of the biggest catchphrases on social media. It all started with Kangana Ranaut’s episode on Koffee With Karan, and after that, a lot of other actors were grilled about it. Well, it seems the debate hasn’t died yet. Filmmaker Karan Johar got the topic boiling again when he tried to mock Ranaut and her take on nepotism along with actors Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan at IIFA awards recently.

When Dhawan came to collect his award for Dishoom, Khan said, “You are here because of your Papa!” to which Varun Dhawan responded, “And you’re here because of your mummy.” Karan Johar added, “I am here because of my Papa. Making a joke about how they are proud to belong to filmy families, the three said in unison: “Nepotism rocks”. Taking a potshot at Johar, Dhawan was quick to retort: “There was a song in your film… ‘Bole choodiyan, bole kangana.” Karan, with his quick wit, then commented: “Kangana naa hi bole toh achha hai… Kangana bahut bolti hai. (It’s better Kangana doesn’t say anything, she talks a lot.”

While the three seemed quite amused with the entire fiasco, their jokes badly backfired when Twitterati sneered back with angry and bitter tweets. In the barrage of criticism that followed, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi also voiced his opinion.

I’d like to see the likes of Karan Johar, Saif & Varun Dhawan try their Nepotism humor when Kangana is in their presence. #IIFA — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) July 17, 2017

Don’t get me wrong..but all I see in iifa awards is nepotism. — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) July 16, 2017

Three overgrown children got on stage at #IIFA2017 and hollered “nepotism rocks”. Real mature. Mantastic. — Coconut Kanmani (@HazeedaVijay) July 17, 2017

Obviously @karanjohar alone can’t handle badass #KanganaRanaut that’s why he got some star kids to support his silly act at #IIFA #nepotism — Netra Agarwal (@Netraaa) July 17, 2017

I don’t know what kind of entitlement you need to actually find ‘nepotism rocks’ funny. Like yeah it did for you and that makes you a loser. — Floof. (@meownologue) July 17, 2017

@Varun_dvn ..am ur ardent fan😊 n I believe there nothing wrong in Nepotism but attacking a girl on stage by her name -Not acceptable I feel — Monalisa (@Finallyfoundme) July 17, 2017

